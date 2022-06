An exciting new school year is quickly approaching, and Northwest Elementary School will be welcoming students with a new principal, added grade levels, and a renewed spirit of academic excellence. “I am blessed by God with the chance to build new relationships with the awesome staff and students at Northwest,” said Principal Dee Dee Wright. “I can’t wait to provide multiple opportunities to help our students become the best they can be and have success in academics and social/emotional well-being. We are in the business of serving others and our students come first!”

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO