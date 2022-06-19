ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

2 men stabbed in the stomach in Queens home: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

QUEENS (PIX11)– Police are investigating a double stabbing in Queens early Sunday morning, officials said.

Two males were stabbed in the stomach inside a home on 91st Avenue in Richmond Hill at around 2 a.m., police said. The victims, ages 30 and 37, were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. No arrests have been made, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

