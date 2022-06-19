She's a winner!

Gary Alford, retired Ogdensburg City Court Judge, casts his ballot at the Dobisky Center, Ogdensburg, on the first day of early voting, Saturday, June 18. Early voting is also taking place at the Clarkson Facilities Building, next to Kinney Drugs on Maple Street, Potsdam. Early voting continues daily through June 26 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. On Election Day, June 28, polls will be open from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. To find your voting location visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/Home/Search NCNow photo.
