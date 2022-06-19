She's a winner!

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registered Nurse Sarah McCargar at Canton-Potsdam Hospital is being honored for her dedication to caring for patients. McCargar was named the 2022 recipient of the internationally-recognized DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award was created in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his family. Barnes reportedly died at 33 years old and his family felt the nurses who cared for him needed to be recognized, so the award was established as a way to thank all nurses who touch the lives of their patients.

