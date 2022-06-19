ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

She's a winner!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwood American Legion Auxiliary member Cindy Lytle won a...

Spice time in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg residents, from left, Brody, Christy and Bryan Lust, sample a variety of spices given out by Paul Greenberg, owner of Old Saratoga Spice Rubs, at the Remington Festival June 18. NCNow photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Live Music in Waddington, Thursday, June 23

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Listen to live music and enjoy food in the Park after a day of BASSMASTERS!. Listen to FullBone from 5:30-6:30, and KANE from 7:00 to 9:00. Part of the Bassmaster tournament. Free Concerts at Island View Park.
Medium from TLC show coming to Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jennie Marie from TLC’s Mama Medium will be returning to the Thousand Islands on Saturday. Marie is a fourth-generation empathetic psychic medium that lives in Rochester, New York. She will be at The Thousand Island Winery from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on June 25 to provide group readings.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
Antique acquaintances in Madrid

Alan Thomson, Chase Mills, on left, and Paul Allen, Pierrepont, look at the antique water wagon in the Carriage Barn at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum’s 39th Annual Old Time Spring Exhibition June 11. NCNow photo.
MADRID, NY
Norwood church vandalized

A local church congregation was recently left picking up the pieces after vandals rampaged through their historic church. About $10,000 in damage was dealt at the Dailey Ridge First Presbyterian Church sometime during the afternoon of Saturday, June 5, said Bonnie Boyd, clerk of the session. Parishioners of the church survey the damage. For more, see story here. Photo submitted.
NORWOOD, NY
Juneteenth celebration in Potsdam

Toni Haverstock, of Russell, speaks at the Juneteenth celebration at Ives Park, Potsdam, on Saturday. She told of the history of Juneteenth that became a recent federal holiday. For earlier story, click here. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
RN at Canton-Potsdam Hospital receives 2022 DAISY Award

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registered Nurse Sarah McCargar at Canton-Potsdam Hospital is being honored for her dedication to caring for patients. McCargar was named the 2022 recipient of the internationally-recognized DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award was created in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his family. Barnes reportedly died at 33 years old and his family felt the nurses who cared for him needed to be recognized, so the award was established as a way to thank all nurses who touch the lives of their patients.
POTSDAM, NY
Fishing on father's day in Potsdam

Papa Doug fishing with grandchildren Zakary and Margaret Zahler for Father’s Day on the Raquette River in Potsdam. Zakary caught this 20-inch northern pike. Submitted by Cayla McGregor, mom of Zakary and Margaret and daughter of Doug.
POTSDAM, NY
Early voting in Ogdensburg

Gary Alford, retired Ogdensburg City Court Judge, casts his ballot at the Dobisky Center, Ogdensburg, on the first day of early voting, Saturday, June 18. Early voting is also taking place at the Clarkson Facilities Building, next to Kinney Drugs on Maple Street, Potsdam. Early voting continues daily through June 26 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. On Election Day, June 28, polls will be open from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. To find your voting location visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/Home/Search NCNow photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Flag burning ceremony held in Norwood

The Norwood American Legion held a flag burning ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 for Flag Day at the Post located at 10 Maple Street. Tattered, faded, worn and unserviceable flags were burned following a dedication ceremony spearheaded by the Legion Officers and members. Pictured here are the Post Sgt. at Arms Chris Sherman and member Steve Thompson. Photo Submitted by Elaine Saarinen.
NORWOOD, NY
Teens Arrested in Church Vandalism Case in Norwood

Arrests were made in two separate cases in Potsdam and Sinclairville, New York. Police are releasing information about an arrest that was made earlier this month. The New York State Police says that two 16-year-old juveniles were arrested following an investigation into the vandalism of a historic church in a village in the town of Potsdam, New York.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
Man behind bars following incident in Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man is in custody following an incident in the Town of Madrid. On June 21, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated a domestic incident in Madrid that involved 38-year-old Anthony J. Gladle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Glade prevented his victim from...
MADRID, NY
Gouverneur Police searching for scooter theft suspect

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are searching for a scooter thief in the Village of Gouverneur. According to the Gouverneur Police Department, on June 21 an Uberscoot Scooter was stolen from the front yard of a home near Trinity Avenue and Park Street. This occurred around 2:51 a.m. Police...
GOUVERNEUR, NY

