Corpus Christi, TX

'He's always there for me': Harley-Davidson hosts inaugural Dadfest for Father's Day

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

Outside of Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson, Danny Benavidez scooped up his 3-year-old son, Graysen, and gave him a hug as the two exchanged smiles.

"He means everything," Benavidez said. "He's a handful that we can't control sometimes, but he means the world to me."

Benavidez and other local fathers spent their afternoon at the motorcycle dealership's inaugural Dadfest on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuBj0_0gFVzwhs00

Devin Deapen, events and social media coordinator, said she came up with the event as a project to get hired at the company a year ago. She said she wanted to create a festival to celebrate all things dad.

The Dadfest included a dad costume contest, a dad joke contest, live music, a food truck, free beer and games.

"We serve a lot of dads in our community and we wanted to put something fun together to get families out here to celebrate their great dads," Deapen said with a fake mustache applied to her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahVEU_0gFVzwhs00

Not many others were dressed in costumes, but Deapen said she hopes next year's Dadfest will be different.

Albert Garza and his 22-year-old son, Rey Salinas, sat outside and listened to local cover band The Rockoholics while enjoying cold beers.

Garza said they came for the free drinks and planned on barbecuing on Father's Day.

Salinas said he's proud to call Garza his dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FN9v5_0gFVzwhs00

"He always helps me set goals for myself and makes sure I make them," Salinas said. "He's always there for me when I need him."

Deapen said she's excited for next year's event and hopes to incorporate more fun for the public.

"I hope we can bring families together and have a break from the seriousness going on in the world," Deapen said. "We need to have a little fun and celebrate what it means to be a family."

