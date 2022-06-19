ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe elementary district serves 1,000 free summer meals daily

 3 days ago

Free breakfast and lunches are being served at several locations in the Tempe Elementary School District, providing nutrition this summer to all students 18 and under.

District officials said that an average of 1,000 lunches are being served per day, and more children are welcome to participate in the walk-in program.  No sign-up is required.

Meals, which must be eaten on site, are being served at:

  • Carminati Elementary, 4001 S. McCallister Ave.
  • Hudson Elementary, 1325 E. Malibu Drive
  • Rover Elementary, 1300 E. Watson Drive
  • Wood Elementary, 727 W. Cornell Drive

In addition, children are being served free lunch at the district’s summer school programs and at the City of Tempe Kid Zone sites that are hosted at district schools.

“We feel a sense of responsibility to be a proponent for student wellness, and our job starts in our school cafes and central kitchen facility,” according to the district.

“At our café sites, staff can be found making homemade chili, assembling fish tacos, hand wrapping burritos and roasting vegetables. In our central kitchen facility fresh entrée salads, sandwiches, hummus, salsa, breakfast muffin batter, seasoning and condiments are made daily.”

The program continues until Friday, July 15, and will be affected by the Fourth of July holiday, according to the district.

