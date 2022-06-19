ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 86 Brenton Strange

By Sam Dehring
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

The tight ends are a young group full of potential. Jerry Cross was the headliner for the 2022 recruiting class, but it is likely he will be a reserve player with both Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson ahead of him.

Speaking of which, this snapshot profile highlights Brenton Strange, who saw more action after the departure of Pat Freirmuth to the NFL. Strange looks to make that big leap in 2022, and he has the talent to do so.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Parkersburg, WV Height: 6'-3" Weight: 250 lbs.

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-star] | [No. 14 TE in the nation] | [No. 3 player in the state of West Virginia] Class in 2021: Redshirt Sophomore

Career Stats

Year G Rec Yards Avg TD Long
2019 2 1 4 4.0 1 4
2020 9 17 164 9.6 2 28
2021 12 19 226 11.9 3 40

Depth Chart Overview

The tight ends will be headlined by Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange for the Nittany Lions. Penn State loves to get tight ends involved on their offense. If there is one crucial thing Mike Yurcich does well with, it’s getting multiple players involved in the passing game. As mentioned, we have seen the history of tight ends come through Penn State. Strange will be draft-eligible in 2023. This should be a very nice 2022 season for him to make that big leap like many Nittany Lions tight ends do in their final year. It is very likely we will see strange in an expanded role next season. He had just 225 yards and three touchdown catches last year. With a deep receiver room going into 2022, it is likely the stats won’t stand out for Strange, but his talent and reliability certainly will.

