Atlantic City, NJ

As Summer Nears, Atlantic City Reminds of Teen Curfew and Penalties for Violating It

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The teen curfew is in effect in Atlantic City and...

Ruby Conde
3d ago

so this curfew its only enforced during tourist season? its not bout our community its about keeping the tourist coming back

987thecoast.com

Report: Drowning Confirmed at Corson Inlet State Park

A drowning has occurred at the Corson Inlet State Park. The Press of Atlantic City reports that a 21 year old Vineland man drowned at the Park Friday after being pulled from the ocean. The victim was a member of the Rowan University baseball team. The post Report: Drowning Confirmed...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

21-year-old drowns at N.J. state park, officials say

A 21-year-old Vineland man drowned Friday after possibly getting caught in a rip current in the water off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, officials said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa before he was brought to a local hospital, where he died, a State Park Police spokesman said in an email.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist was trapped in a crash in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Elwood and Blueberry roads in Hamilton, initial reports said. There also were reports of a possible fire. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Trailblazing N.J. judge wasn’t reappointed. Hispanic groups, lawyers want to know why.

When Sandra Lopez was tapped to be a state Superior Court judge in 2015, her appointment was celebrated as groundbreaking. Lopez was both the first woman and the first Hispanic appointed to serve as a Superior Court judge in Salem County, officials noted at the time. Originally assigned to hear cases in family court, she was also the first Hispanic woman to serve as a judge in all of Vicinage 15, which includes Salem, Gloucester and Cumberland counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Sub Shop Ruined In Fire Feeds Jersey Shore Firefighters

After a devastating fire at one of its shops, Sack O' Subs returned its thanks by delivering pizza to firefighters who fought the blaze. The Ventnor sandwich shop, which originally opened south of Atlantic City in 1969, caught fire on Saturday -- just eight days after the business reopened under new ownership.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

After man was found dead in closet, a push in NJ for cameras in group homes

TRENTON – A plan to allow video cameras to be installed around group homes has stalled in the Legislature, though its advocates continue pushing for its revival. The bill, S1897/A2483, cites the 2017 death of 33-year-old Billy Cray, who was found face down on a bloody pillow in the closet of his bedroom at the at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health of New Jersey in Somers Point.
POLITICS
Public Safety
Cat Country 107.3

Bridgeton, Millville, Galloway, AC Lead Searches for Divorces

It appears that some residents of South Jersey are looking for information about divorces more than others. According to DivorceAnswers.com. since the pandemic began in March 2020, online searches for divorce lawyers have skyrocketed to 45% higher than pre-pandemic levels. We assume the pandemic has people rethinking not only their...
BRIDGETON, NJ
downbeach.com

Two juveniles charged with burglary during 3-alarm fire in Ventnor

VENTNOR – Two juveniles were arrested Saturday and charged with burglarizing a property while police and firefighters were battling a 3-alarm fire several blocks away. According to a release from the Ventnor City Police Department, dispatch received a 6:30 p.m. call from a resident on the unit-block of S. Vassar Square reporting that five males had just entered a neighboring property through several first-floor windows. Blocks away, police were assisting the Ventnor City Fire Department with traffic and crowd control as they battled a 3-alarm fire on the 5200-block of Ventnor Avenue.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries on Monday, June 20 in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reported. The motorcyclist was on Fayette Street when another Bridgeton resident turned his car from Cottage Avenue onto Fayette in front of the bike around 3:15 p.m., the outlet said, quoting Bridgeton police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Shore News Network

