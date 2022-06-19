As Summer Nears, Atlantic City Reminds of Teen Curfew and Penalties for Violating It
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The teen curfew is in effect in Atlantic City and...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The teen curfew is in effect in Atlantic City and...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
so this curfew its only enforced during tourist season? its not bout our community its about keeping the tourist coming back
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3