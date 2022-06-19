Bronx Motorcycle Drive-By Shooting Injures One

A rape victim who was held hostage in a New York City home managed to alert police by using her Grubhub app. New York’s Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers received an order for a breakfast sandwich and a burger at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to the NYPD. In the “additional instructions” field, there was the following note: “Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious.” While the message might not have been grammatically correct, the victim got her point across: “She was basically saying to bring the police with the delivery,” says cafe worker Alice Bermejo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO