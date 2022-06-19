ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx Motorcycle Drive-By Shooting Injures One

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – Multiple people were spared when a drive-by motorcycle shooting took...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Son in custody after stabbing parents in the head in Brooklyn home: NYPD

GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said. The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Rapper Critically Injured, Companion Stable In Edgewater Shooting

A rapper known as "the Bronx Justin Bieber" was in emergency surgery after he and another man were shot in Edgewater shortly after midnight Wednesday. Tione Jayden Merritt, 21, also known as "Lil Tjay" was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Daily Voice has learned. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
EDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

Woman fatally struck by driver as she tries to cross Brooklyn street, friends and family mourn ‘life cut too short’

A woman killed by a car while crossing a Brooklyn street after working a late shift was on her way to catch a bus because the Lyft and Uber rides she used to take had become too expensive, a co-worker said Wednesday. Vorda Begum, 25, was crossing Flatlands Ave. near Ralph Ave. in Flatlands when she was hit by the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus just before 9:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. Medics ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Motorcycle#Drive By Shooting
PIX11

Man stabbed in group attack in Manhattan, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group was involved in a stabbing in Manhattan on June 14, police said on Tuesday. A 23-year-old man had a dispute with four men along West 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. The man was then stabbed multiple times in his torso and head. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WDBO

24-year-old woman held hostage by rapist uses Grubhub order to alert police

A rape victim who was held hostage in a New York City home managed to alert police by using her Grubhub app. New York’s Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers received an order for a breakfast sandwich and a burger at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to the NYPD. In the “additional instructions” field, there was the following note: “Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious.” While the message might not have been grammatically correct, the victim got her point across: “She was basically saying to bring the police with the delivery,” says cafe worker Alice Bermejo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman struck by apparent stray bullet at Bronx playground: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet at a Bronx playground Sunday night, according to police. The victim was among the attendees of a large gathering at Half-Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue near Featherbed Lane, authorities said. Around 9 p.m., the event was interrupted by gunfire, according […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy