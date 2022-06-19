One Person Rushed to Hospital After Washington Avenue Shooting

Detectives are offering a massive reward in information related to the killing of a young man less than 24 hours after his 21st birthday, authorities say. Deonte Kamari-James Day, who had just turned 21 the day prior, was found shot on the 3800 block of Regency Parkway around 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

