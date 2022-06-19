One Person Rushed to Hospital After Washington Avenue Shooting

Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a shopping center in northeast Baltimore. Police were called just before 10 a.m. to the Moravia Mart at the Parkside Shopping Center on Sinclair Lane. Police said officers found two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man shot. The victims were taken...
Detectives are offering a massive reward in information related to the killing of a young man less than 24 hours after his 21st birthday, authorities say. Deonte Kamari-James Day, who had just turned 21 the day prior, was found shot on the 3800 block of Regency Parkway around 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in Randallstown that left a 20-year-old man dead. According to police, on June 21, around 7:15 p.m. officers arrived to 8700 Liberty Road for reports of an unresponsive man suffering form a gunshot wound. Once on the scene, police determined the man to be Ammon Riveria, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Tuesday, June 21, according to Baltimore Police. - North Patterson Park at East North Avenue: Adult male located on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with...
