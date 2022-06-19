ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Father’s Day evening forecast: Storms head south as Central Florida dries out

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Afternoon storms triggered severe thunderstorms for parts of Central Florida on Sunday.

8:30 p.m. update:

It was a wet Sunday afternoon for most of Central Florida.

The afternoon storms brought a lot of heavy rain and lightning with them.

During the height of the activity Sunday afternoon, Sumter and Marion counties were both placed under severe storm warnings.

A few of the severe storms brought wind gusts and reports of hail.

There were reports of small hail in Apopka and a tree falling onto a home in Wildwood.

Several areas of Central Florida saw over an inch of rain Sunday, including Longwood, DeBery, Sorrento and Oviedo.

Things will dry out Sunday evening as lingering showers move south.

2:25 p.m. update:

Thunderstorms are moving through parts of Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there is tons of lightning happening within one of the storms.

If you live near Heathrow, Longwood or Altamonte Springs, you’ll want to head indoors.

Original story:

If you have plans for Father’s Day or Juneteenth, you might want to bring an umbrella with you.

Sunday will be hot with a 50% chance of scattered storms.

We will have a couple of storms near the coast through the morning. Most of the storms will move in this afternoon.

Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds.

Daytime highs will be near 94 degrees.

We will have scattered storms again on Monday afternoon. Then we will be mainly dry by mid-week, which means we will heat up again.

We’ll be wet into the 90s later in the upcoming week.

Afternoon storms will return by Friday.

The hot summer pattern rolls on.

The tropics remain quiet.

