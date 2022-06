SAN ANTONIO — A deputy is in the hospital after he was attacked by three inmates at Bexar County Jail Tuesday, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the deputy was in the dayroom of high custody when three gang members attacked him. They managed to take his flashlight away from him and used it to assault him. A cadet who was with the deputy used his pepper spray to stop the attack. The three inmates dispersed and were detained.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO