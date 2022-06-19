ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Organizers have high hopes for Juneteenth Freedom Fest

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApvQz_0gFVz9ys00

Sunday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday to commemorate the day the Black community was freed from slavery.

People in Fort Pierce held their own celebrations Saturday as the second annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest took place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Dreamland Park.

The event was organized by a group of seven working-class citizens who said they wanted to do something impactful for the community.

"Juneteenth is a celebration of Black culture, Black music, food, everything," said Baren Williams, who attended the event with her daughter.

Williams said it's a way to celebrate their freedoms and remember their roots.

"Never forget where you come from, but always remember where you're going at in life," said Williams.

The theme of the event is "Breaking the Chains" as organizers said there are still many prejudices in modern-day America.

WPTV
An attendee at Juneteenth Freedom Fest uses her phone to record a performer singing at Martin Luther King Jr. Dreamland Park in Fort Pierce.

"Community is about unity and we cannot be unified if we don't pull every segment of our community together," said Shinequa Pierce, a committee chair for Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

Performers, along with local-owned businesses, set up tents at the event, which was entirely funded by those in the community.

"It was completely community driven and all funds that were raised were poured right back into the community, and we're looking forward to, after this day, we're going to start to even do bigger and greater things with this event," said Pierce.

Organizers said they've nearly doubled in both visitors and guests since last year's event and hopes the city and county will join in future Juneteenth events.

"We're willing to sit to the table to discuss to see how we can collaborate, but we gotta keep in mind that, when you're talking about collaboration, also you have to be on the same with being receptive to two different entities sitting at the table for one great cause," said Pierce.

Organizers hope the Juneteenth event becomes a legacy for the Fort Pierce community, as they're looking to expand past state lines.

The event kicked off at 1 p.m. and was set to go until 6 p.m., but it had to shut down about 30 minutes early as strong wind and rain rolled in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

First Lady Jill Biden coming to Florida for cancer initiative

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. – First Lady Jill Biden will arrive at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach Thursday afternoon as part of the administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, according to a news release. Jill Biden will be joined by Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm and Ambassador Nancy...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Local
Florida Society
Fort Pierce, FL
Society
Black Enterprise

Meet the Black Couple From Florida Helping to Provide Affordable Housing to the Homeless

Meet Nyasha and Ike Chimbandi, a couple from West Palm Beach, Florida, who helps to provide affordable housing to underserved communities. They decided to start their nonprofit organization, We Second Chance, after a personal experience about five years ago with a homeless man that inspired them to offer him the opportunity to stay at their empty rental unit. That’s when they realized the dire need for affordable housing. Since then, they have helped put a roof over the heads of hundreds of individuals and families.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Reason.com

Tentative Thoughts On The Jewish Claim To A "Religious Abortion"

Recently, Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, a synagogue in Palm Beach County, Florida, challenged the constitutionality of Florida's new abortion restriction. I think there are many procedural problems with the complaint, including standing and the scope of the proposed remedy. (See my post here.) But here I'd like to address the merits question--or at least offer some tentative thoughts on the issue: does a prohibition on abortion violate the Free Exercise rights of Jewish women? Under Employment Division v. Smith, the abortion law would be considered a neutral rule of general applicability, without any indication of animus towards Jews. This law would easily survive rational basis review. But there is a strong movement to overrule Smith--a step the Court stopped short of in Fulton. So I will consider the separate question of whether this law would violate the pre-Smith framework from Sherbert v. Verner. (The inquiry may be a bit different under a law like RFRA, which Florida has adopted.)
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Local Black High School Seniors Surprised with $200,000 Scholarship by FPL

Boca Raton, FL – The NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME: A merit award of up to $20,000 for college-bound high school seniors who have at least one year of experience volunteering in the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering (SECME) and plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the entire upcoming 2021-2022 academic year. The reward will be $5,000 per year, renewable for up to three years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie County Hosts Eviction Prevention Clinic July 7

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host an Eviction Prevention Clinic, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Thursday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Anyone with questions about...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#High Hopes#Local Life#Localevent
communitynewspapers.com

DCMA Physicians graduated from the Physician Leadership Academy

Physicians from Dade County Medical Association (DCMA), Broward County Medical Association (BCMA), and Palm Beach County Medical Society (PBCMS) graduated from the Physician Leadership Academy (PLA) of South Florida an activity that took place at the Windham Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale. The DCMA Physicians’ Team, composed of Raul Grosz, MD;...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Why isn’t there a Brightline train stop in Sebastian?

The story of why Brightline never added a train station in Sebastian is complicated and lengthy, but we’ll give you the short answer since many residents have been bringing it up. A train station needs a lot of land, and many people don’t want to see one right in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy