City of St. Louis lifts water boil advisory for all affected areas

By Kelsee Ward
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City Water Division issued a precautionary water advisory late Saturday for parts of the north and south St. Louis City areas. The advisory was lifted Sunday just after 7 p.m. The division said the advisory was due to low water pressure caused by...

www.kmov.com

KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Raging Rivers

GRAFTON (KMOV) -- Raging Rivers waterpark in Grafton has been helping people beat the heat for more than 30 years. And in the last few days, it’s been a busy place because of the recent heat wave in the St. Louis area. News 4′s Steve Harris takes us to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epa#Water Pressure#Tap Water#Public Water System#Water Supply#The City Water Division
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

One injured in Tower Grove South house fire

ST. LOUIS – A fire Monday led to a south St. Louis resident being treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to a Tower Grove South home on Fairview Avenue near South Spring Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started in the kitchen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Frankie Martin’s Garden set to open in Cottleville this summer

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck entertainment complex will open in St. Charles County later this summer, as construction crews work to make up delays caused by supply chain issues. Frankie Martin’s Garden, situated at the corner of Highway N and St. Charles Street in Cottleville, will offer...
COTTLEVILLE, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis area bus driver jobs pay $25 an hour

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Central School Bus Company has immediate openings for school bus drivers in the St. Louis market. It pays $25 an hour, with five hours per day guaranteed, a flexible schedule, child ride-along privileges, paid holidays, and you are off during the summer. If you have never driven a school bus, […]
labortribune.com

Plumbers warn public of abuses, false promises by Tiger Plumbing

Collinsville, IL – Union plumbers in the Metro-East have had enough of non-union companies making false promises to customers and underpaying their employees, so on June 12 they shared their concerns with the public. More than 30 plumbers wearing white t-shirts formed a line along Illinois Route 159 at...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Opinion: Banning Scooters is Not a Safety Strategy — It’s Broken Windows Policing

Earlier this month in St. Louis, a shooter in an unidentified vehicle opened fire on a downtown crowd, injuring a 13- and a 14-year-old girl before fleeing the scene. City leaders condemned the violence, and immediately instituted a neighborhood-wide ban on an entire mode of transportation that residents believed was at least partially responsible for attracting such senseless violence to their community and facilitating the perpetrator’s quick getaway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two suspicious fires in Dogtown Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters put out two suspicious fires in Dogtown on Sunday morning. One was at Little Free Pantry on Clayton Avenue at Sanford Avenue. It was created by Dogtown residents. Volunteers fill the pantry to help those who are struggling. Firefighters also put out a fire in a mailbox nearby at Clayton and Berthold Avenues. Police said they have […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Video Shows Thieves Stealing from Famous St. Louis Garden Center

Some people have no shame. Security camera video shows multiple thieves stealing from a popular gardening and landscape center in west St. Louis County. Greenscape Gardens and Gifts were the victims of this robbery where the thieves made off with a huge safe. Fox 2 St. Louis shared video of the crime. Based on police statements, this happened sometime after 9:30pm on June 13.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 people sent to hospital after drive-by shooting near Beckett Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot Monday in North City. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Taylor. Reports say a 34-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were standing, talking outside of the car when someone from inside a silver Nissan drove past and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

