Foxborough, MA

Patriots rookie Jack Jones has emerged as contender to fill top cornerback role

By Mike Reiss
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Jones for Jackson? One of the Patriots' top questions entering training camp is who will replace J.C. Jackson as a starting cornerback, and fourth-round pick Jack Jones has quickly put himself in position to challenge for...

www.espn.com

