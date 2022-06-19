ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Juneteenth holiday federally recognized thanks in part to 95-year-old Opal Lee

By Cheryl Burton
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS -- Opal Lee, 95, spent years lobbying for federal recognition of Juneteenth, and her work finally paid off. "I still pinch myself sometimes, to see if it really happened," said Lee, known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth." In 2021, President Joe Biden signed it into federal law, thanks...

abc13.com

Comments / 33

John Cozby
3d ago

an yet we still don't have leagual weed dint he say he was going to legalize weed. oh wait that right just another lie he used to get vots.

Reply(1)
8
Donna Garza
3d ago

For my family we're going to celebrate father's day on June 20th

Reply
7
CAMO EVERYTHING
3d ago

no thanks. I'd rather celebrate father's day

Reply(14)
14
 

