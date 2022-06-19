Juneteenth holiday federally recognized thanks in part to 95-year-old Opal Lee

Today is the newest federal holiday on the calendar, Juneteenth. Many people are not familiar with this day so we thought we would take a minute to give information on why this is such an important day. Juneteenth, short for June 19th, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, TX to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. This happened in 1865, 2 ½ years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by Abraham Lincoln. And, although the Confederates had surrendered in Virginia 2 months earlier, slavery had remained in Texas until General Granger read General Order Number 3, the order that stated all slaves were free, in Galveston. The following year, freedmen in Texas organized the first annual celebration named “Jubilee Day” on June 19th. Today honors the end of slavery in the United States and, by many, is considered to be the oldest African American Holiday.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO