MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana... West central Garfield County...
————— 241 FPUS55 KGGW 222047. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around. 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph early in the evening becoming. light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A...
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 393. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 393 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT. ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north...
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Celebrities have been standing up in solidarity with the people of Montana and Wyoming after the devastating flooding. John Mayer, who calls Livingston home, says via Facebook, “I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them.”
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTY. WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM MDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. The National Weather Service in Billings has issued...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
Billings, MT – The Montana Family Medicine Residency welcomed its largest-ever, first-year class of family physicians Wednesday with the traditional white coat ceremony. The nine new residents, all recent medical school graduates, will spend the next three years working in Billings under the guidance of highly experienced faculty physicians at RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. Based at the RiverStone Health, one of the first teaching health centers in the nation, the residency is a partnership between RiverStone Health and the two hospital organizations. All MFMR residents care for patients in the hospitals and in RiverStone Health Clinics.
(The Center Square) – A $1.25 million multistate settlement has been reached in a data breach case, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said. Connecticut is one of 45 states named in the settlement against Florida-based Carnival Cruise lines. The case was filed after a 2019 data breach revealed personal information for 180,000 Carnival employees and customers across the country.
BILLINGS, MT. - A community diaper drive hosted by United Way on Tuesday marked the fourth annual day of action. Every year on the first day of summer, United Way hosts a charity drive designed to help members of the community in different ways. This year, they chose to help out in the form of diapers.
