Night two of Jazz Fest headlined by Devon Allman Project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The 25th annual Party in the Park concert series returns tomorrow night at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. Tomorrow’s show is FREE and will feature The Sideways, Bonerama, and Sammy Rae and the Friends. Party in the Park will continue...
Let’s set aside, at least for the purposes of this music story, that Kevin Bacon is an actor. With an extensive movie career, including “Footloose,” and the big-worm epic “Tremors.” Television, with appearances on “City on a Hill” and “Will & Grace.” Animation: He was the voice of the dog in “Balto.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Due to overwhelming demand, John Mulaney is adding a second show in Rochester to his "From Scratch 2022" tour. It will be on Wednesday, November 9th at 9:30 p.m. at the Kodak Center. The first show that night at 7:00 p.m. is almost sold out, since...
Looking for cheap summer fun on the East Side of Rochester? Check out our top 10 ideas for completely FREE summer fun:. There are so many amazing playgrounds around Rochester, visit the Park and Recreation Guide for town listings. 2. Splash at a local Spray Park. My two favorites on...
Ms. Lisa Fischer delivered the stunning “wow” moment of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival. And not just this year’s. All of them. And I’ve seen all 19 of them. People were crying in their seats at Monday’s first show. With vocals soaring to the high...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Calling all country music fans! Country music superstars "Big and Rich" are coming to The Great New York State Fair. They'll bring their "Peace, Love and Happy Hour" to the Chevy Court Stage on Tuesday, August 30th at 6:00 p.m. The self-proclaimed "Technicolor Cowboys" have entertained audiences for nearly two decades with hits including, "Save a Horse," "Rollin'" "Lost in This Moment" and "Run Away with You."
On Day 2, I enjoyed the immense sunshine rays as they mixed in the pop music rays that came blasting from the Parcel 5 stage. Wielding their sound like a hatchet, Rochester’s Grace Serene and the Super Clean dialed in on the funky and I mean the pop fresh squeezed right and juicy for the burgeoning scene that ebbed and flowed with the pop tide and groove. The band came more pop than anything but didn’t harsh the pop hooks of the well-received covers coming from the likes of Lake Street Drive. The crowd dug them big time. Me too.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — One top-prize winning ticket was sold in Rochester for the June 19 take 5 evening drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $33,085 and was purchased at Universal Liquor located at 1250 University Avenue in Rochester. The winning numbers on the ticket were 2-23-30-31-39. This winning ticket can […]
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was officially our 3rd day of 90 degree heat this season in Rochester and 2nd straight day breaking the 90 degree threshold. Today's high is officially at least 92 degrees (as of this writing), making today the hottest day of the year so far in the city.
Don Allen had one of the great amateur golf careers in United State history. In the 1960's Allen represented the USA four times, including twice in the Walker Cup and was invited to play in the Master four times, twice finishing as the 2nd low amateur in the field. Allen won the New York State Men's Amateur golf title 6 times and went on to win a pair of Mid Amateur's and 3 Senior titles later in his career.
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Summer warmth and humidity have arrived with the calendar in WNY this year. A warm front crossed the region around midday today and brought a much warmer and more humid air mass to Rochester for tonight and tomorrow. The combination of the warmth and the relative humidity will make it feel much warmer than it actually is for Wednesday afternoon. The heat index will range from the mid-upper 90s for Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you’ve got a summer trip planned and you need to fly, brace yourself. Earlier this week, News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke showed us how a surge in demand coupled with a pilot shortage and some wild weather has led to thousands of flight delays and cancellations over the last few weekends. Now, she’s talking with TSA’s Federal Security Director about the staffing shortages that the agency has been facing too and whether it’ll impact your travel plans.
If you were a student of Latin at the old Webster High School (now Spry Middle School) back in the mid-1940s, you might remember the day that Miss Marie Stone wore a set of wax teeth to teach her Latin III class. It was her response to some good-natured shenanigans perpetrated by her students the previous day.
There’s a new place to play in Canandaigua. The ribbon was cut Saturday on Motion Junction, a playground for kids of all abilities. The ceremony culminates 5 years of fund raising and hard work by local groups headed up by Nanci and Mike Bentley in honor of their son MJ.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is opening a new and improved contact center in Rochester. The organization held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at the facility on South Clinton Avenue. The renovated building will house the Contact Center’s current operations — and it will become the home of their new 9-8-8 […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that two girls have been missing since Tuesday. Pictured on the left is 14-year-old Zimyra McCloud. She is 5’7” and weighs roughly 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark shorts. On the right...
PHELPS, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Phelps couple looking to expand their family got the shock of a lifetime when they naturally became pregnant with quadruplets. Karissa Vancamp-Smith and Dillion Smith have two happy little boys, 7-year-old Tyler and 4-year-old Colton but they’ve been through a lot in the last several years trying to expand their family. “We lost twins at 20 weeks and then our 4-year-old is our surviving twin, we lost his brother Elijah when he was 12 days old,” explains Karissa, “and then we lost a little girl the day before our second trimester started.”
