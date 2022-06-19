Night two of Jazz Fest headlined by Devon Allman Project

On Day 2, I enjoyed the immense sunshine rays as they mixed in the pop music rays that came blasting from the Parcel 5 stage. Wielding their sound like a hatchet, Rochester’s Grace Serene and the Super Clean dialed in on the funky and I mean the pop fresh squeezed right and juicy for the burgeoning scene that ebbed and flowed with the pop tide and groove. The band came more pop than anything but didn’t harsh the pop hooks of the well-received covers coming from the likes of Lake Street Drive. The crowd dug them big time. Me too.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO