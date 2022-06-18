ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona House speaker, who resisted Trump pressure campaign, testifying at January 6 hearing Tuesday

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRusty Bowers, a Republican and Arizona state House speaker, will testify at a Tuesday hearing focusing on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on state officials to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in 2020, a source familiar with the matter told CNN earlier Saturday. Bowers will join Georgia’s election...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Arizona Government
CBS Chicago

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, family receive death threat over participation in Jan. 6 hearings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he received a letter threatening him and his family, after he helped lead a House committee hearing on the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.Kinzinger posted the letter on Twitter. The letter threatens him, his wife, and his 5-month-old son, Christian.The handwritten letter, addressed to Kinzinger's wife, Sofia, says the congressman "will be executed," and that his wife and son "will be joining Adam in hell too!"The letter came after Kinzinger helped lead a hearing delving into former President Trump's efforts to install loyalists within the Justice Department to do his bidding as part of Trump's efforts to convince Americans the 2020 election was stolen through fraud.U.S. Capitol Police have not confirmed if they're investigating the letter that was sent to Kinzinger, or providing extra protection for the family.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Acosta
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona House#Election State#Legislature#Election Fraud#Cnn#Republicans#Gop
CNN

Texas GOP adopts resolution rejecting 2020 election results

The Republican Party of Texas over the weekend adopted a resolution at its state convention that rejects President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, further aligning the state party establishment with former President Donald Trump in pushing false election claims.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

Fox News Parent Must Face Defamation Lawsuit Over Election Coverage

(Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected a motion by the parent of Fox News Network to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Inc's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over the network's 2020 presidential election coverage. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who last December said Dominion could sue Fox News Network,...
DELAWARE STATE
POLITICO

Herschel Walker’s past came chasing after him

With help from Ella Creamer, Marissa Martinez, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! It’s yet another Election Day with primary elections and runoffs in a handful of states. Democrats are still working out how to turn the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade into a top campaign issue. First, though, a look at the media blitz Georgia’s GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker is enduring.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy