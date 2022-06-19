ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

US Open: Matthew Fitzpatrick shares lead after day three

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as England's Matthew Fitzpatrick scores a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Eastbourne: Serena Williams & Ons Jabeur reach doubles semi-finals

Serena Williams' comeback continued as she and Ons Jabeur reached the Eastbourne doubles semi-finals with an entertaining win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching. The American great, playing just her second match in 12 months, produced a strong serving performance in a 6-2 6-4 win over the doubles specialists. She...
TENNIS
BBC

Serena Williams leaves Eastbourne starstruck on competitive return to tennis

The signs pointed to one of the greatest players of all time slipping quietly into retirement without the farewell she deserves. But on Tuesday, Serena Williams made her return to the tennis court - almost exactly a year since her last competitive match and just weeks after many had predicted the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion would never play again.
NFL
BBC

Serena Williams wins alongside Ons Jabeur in comeback at Eastbourne

American great Serena Williams says it would be "dishonest" to say she did not have doubts over whether she would play top-level tennis again. In her comeback after a year out, Williams earned a win alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles. Williams, 40, had not played since retiring injured...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy