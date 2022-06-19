US Open: Matthew Fitzpatrick shares lead after day three

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, a move announced by the PGA Tour a day after he finished as runner-up in the U.S. Open. Zalatoris, the world No. 12, missed a 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have put him in...
Serena Williams' comeback continued as she and Ons Jabeur reached the Eastbourne doubles semi-finals with an entertaining win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching. The American great, playing just her second match in 12 months, produced a strong serving performance in a 6-2 6-4 win over the doubles specialists. She...
The signs pointed to one of the greatest players of all time slipping quietly into retirement without the farewell she deserves. But on Tuesday, Serena Williams made her return to the tennis court - almost exactly a year since her last competitive match and just weeks after many had predicted the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion would never play again.
American great Serena Williams says it would be "dishonest" to say she did not have doubts over whether she would play top-level tennis again. In her comeback after a year out, Williams earned a win alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles. Williams, 40, had not played since retiring injured...
Comments / 0