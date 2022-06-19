ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Watch Ghost cut Hellfest headline set short after Tobias Forge loses his voice

By Martin Kielty
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Ghost were forced to cut their headline set at Hellfest short last night (June 18) after Tobias Forge suffered throat problems.

The band had completed 17th track Dance Macabre in France when the performance ended in an explosion of confetti. In recent months the set has usually consisted of at least 20 songs.

“My voice is completely fucked,” Forge, aka Papa Emeritus, is seen telling the audience in the video clip below, after having put his hand to his throat. “I cannot take one other song.”

It meant they left the stage without playing crowdpleaser Square Hammer . But the show had earlier included their debut of the track Griftwood from fifth album Impera, released in March.

The festival finale fireworks had earlier been cancelled due to the French heatwave, with the associated drought increasing the risk of wildfires.

Speaking to RocknFolk ahead of the show, Forge said: “It’s always a little stressful when you have to do just one gig. I love being on tour, because you can easily transfer your emotions. I’ve been home for several weeks now and suddenly I have to do a show.

“So I’m like, ‘How do we do this again? Do I remember the songs?’ But it will be fine. I’m more worried about the heat!”

He explained why the French festival had become so important to Ghost: “The first time we played Hellfest, we played in a tent. We were a small band at the time and we played in small places. Then the next time, we were supposed to perform in a bigger tent, but at midday we were offered to swap places with Danzig.

“Now we’re headlining a party, but we’ve played on the same stage twice already.”

Ghost hit the road again in North America in August.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Forge
wonderwall.com

Mama June Shannon loses custody of Honey Boo Boo

Honey Boo Boo is legally living under a different roof. A Georgia judge has stripped Mama June Shannon's custody rights over daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, multiple media outlets said this week. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Alana's 22-year-old sister, now has sole custody over the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellfest#Ghost#North America#French#Rocknfolk
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Louder

Louder

2K+
Followers
521
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy