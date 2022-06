If you read yesterday's blog, then you know that last night's storm is one of the better LRC predictions made this season: the "Lightning Delay Storm" from Oct, 10, 2021! The thunderstorms intensified as they moved into the Kansas City metro area during our 10 p.m. newscast. They went from heavy raining thunderstorms with frequent lightning, to wind producing thunderstorms with even more lightning. This transition happened between 9:30 and 11 p.m. last night, and then the thunderstorms weakened.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO