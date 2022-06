The Colorado Avalanche are getting a big lift to their lineup on Wednesday night as they look to take control of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nazem Kadri will be back in the lineup for Game 4 after missing the past four games due to an injury he suffered in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. Kadri was hit from behind into the boards by Oilers forward Evander Kane, who was suspended for one game for the hit.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO