Three men involved in a fight in cell-block E in July 2021 at Accomack County jail were sentenced for unlawful wounding. The victim, Derek Robinson, was described as “no angel” by Northampton County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton who prosecuted the cases. The inmates had “a civil order,” he said. “They had a system that worked well for them.” Each person had a time to use the telephone. There was a general order that made life behind bars easier, he told the court.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO