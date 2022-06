It’s been a big year for Joseph Kosinski. As the director of Top Gun: Maverick, Kosinski is responsible for 2022’s biggest hit to date, but the movie was supposed to arrive in theaters much earlier. Scheduled for release in 2019, it was delayed first by the natural difficulties of shooting a high-flying action film then by COVID-19. (Audiences and critics have almost unanimously agreed it was worth the wait.) After completing Maverick, Kosinski took on the tense, darkly funny, smaller-scaled Spiderhead, an adaptation of the George Saunders story “Escape from Spiderhead,” scripted by the Zombieland and Deadpool team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and premiering on Netflix this week.

