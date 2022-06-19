ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Windows 11 could soon let you see which apps might have been spying on you

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uT5qG_0gFVrlxR00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Stardock - kathayut kongmanee)

Windows 11 has a neat new privacy tool which is now in testing, and allows you to see what applications have recently accessed sensitive bits of hardware like your webcam.

The Privacy Auditing feature was shown off on Twitter, by Microsoft’s VP for Enterprise and OS Security, David Weston, and it’s present in a new preview build of Windows 11 (being tested in the Dev Channel, where the earliest preview versions of the OS are put through their paces).

New Windows 11 Privacy Auditing features allow you to see history of sensitive device access like the Microphone pic.twitter.com/vq3IJkAIMOJune 16, 2022

The feature nestles under Settings (in Privacy & security > App permissions), where you can view a list of recent activity to see, for example, which apps have accessed your microphone in the past week, or maybe your camera, another obvious point of call for checking up on any potentially suspicious activity.

It also keeps tabs on applications which have accessed your contacts, or details relating to your location, phone calls and more.

In each instance, the user is also told the exact time and date of the access made to the hardware or function in question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ip8L3_0gFVrlxR00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Analysis: A useful way to keep an eye on your applications

It’s good to see that the coverage provided here is pretty wide-ranging in terms of keeping tabs on various sensitive bits and bobs, from the obvious cameras and mics, through to contacts and other such details.

This is great info to have in terms of transparency relating to what the software on your system is getting up to. Periodically checking through the privacy audits present in Settings could potentially yield some interesting findings, flagging up apps that you wouldn’t have otherwise known had got their claws into some more sensitive aspects of your system (or highlighting something malicious that has flown under the radar, even).

Microsoft has long had a troubled reputation for privacy when it comes to Windows, particularly since Windows 10 came along, so it’s also good to see the software giant taking a positive step forward on this front – one that should help Windows 11 users maintain a better level of vigilance and overall security when it comes to their PC. Assuming the feature makes it past the testing stage, of course...

Today's best Laptop deals

Reduced Price

$1,099.99

(opens in new tab)

$799.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

$899

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

$1,449

(opens in new tab)

$1,009.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Via Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab)

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Your phone might be secretly recording you with your consent

BOSTON - There are all kinds of laws to protect our privacy but there's a good chance you may be opening the door to let strangers in on the private details of your life all through your phone.There are plenty of devices we know are listening to us, like Amazon Alexa, but your phone could also be spying on you.Cyber security expert Peter Tran says the information is likely being collected through apps on your device."It's scary," Tran told WBZ-TV. "It's really scary, the potential capabilities of any of these apps that are out there."Here's how it works.When you download...
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Freelancer#Windows#Software#The Dev Channel#Privacy Security
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
pocketnow.com

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)

Widely criticized for following the competition's example in all the wrong ways in recent months and vastly reducing the impact of its once industry-disrupting Un-carrier program in recent years, T-Mobile has yet another big "move" planned for tomorrow. Yes, Magenta CEO Mike Sievert will announce... something "via video" at 7...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy