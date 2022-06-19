ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Peter, Steve Doocy talk careers, family and that time Peter became the story

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zf8rl_0gFVpOvG00
Tweet

The first thing Peter Doocy did after the president of the United States was caught on a hot mic referring to him as a “stupid son of a bitch” was call his father.

“Peter was in transit from the incident when he called me and said, ‘Hey, I think the president just called me an SOB,’” Steve Doocy recalled, clarifying that his son made sure to use the same words President Biden had uttered minutes earlier.

“And, you know, as his father, you go, ‘Oh no. There he goes using that language; that’s going to be a quarter for the swear jar,” Steve Doocy deadpanned.

That dad joke was one of several the elder Doocy offered during a recent conversation between The Hill and Fox News’s well-known father-son duo about the media business, family and some headlines Peter Doocy has made since taking over as the network’s White House reporter.

Questions and answers have been edited for grammar, clarity and length.

Question: Steve, did you see potential in Peter from a young age to become such a widely followed media figure?

Steve Doocy: When Peter was a little boy we assumed he would go to a business school or become a lawyer. We thought, even though a lot of kids in our neighborhood did not have jobs, we wanted Peter to have one. Peter previously had braces on his teeth, and it hurt to talk. So with this job he had to talk to complete strangers all day long, and, in a weird way, the grocery store really shaped who he was. So at that stage we had no idea where this would go ,and this sort of all happened randomly, and my wife and I, we never saw this coming.

Peter Doocy: If there was ever any pressure it really was in the beginning to make sure that everybody knew that I was here to work hard and I was willing to put in the time on weekends or overnight shifts or some less desirable assignments and that I was not going to just take advantage of this really cool opportunity.

Q: You’ve become known for a sometimes combative back-and-forth dynamic with White House flaks or top administration officials. Can you take us behind the curtain and describe what your interactions are like with the comms folks at the White House and other reporters in the briefing room?

PD: The White House comms team is very good about proactively reaching out to see what topic du jour is going to be at the briefing. I think it helps us, and it helps them to talk generally about a theme, not to talk about questions, but it’s no good if you’re in there hoping to get a sound bite if the press secretary says, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” Jen Psaki and I had a good professional relationship, and Karine [Jean-Pierre] was often the one reaching out on Jen’s behalf to see what the topic was going to be. I’ve had a good working relationship with Karine for more than a year now, so I hope that continues.

Q: Steve, what did you think when the president of the United States called your son a stupid son of a you-know-what?

SD: When he called me, I asked what were the circumstances, and then [the call] dropped out, and I didn’t hear. And so I turned on the television and I think “The Five” had the sound bite, and they were playing it. And it’s like OK, that is nuts. That’s crazy. I think Peter handled it perfectly. He joked about it.

Q: Peter, but what are your thoughts about the news coverage of the incident?

PD: I think it was fair. The surprising thing in the beginning is that this was not the kind of exchange that I have at the White House that people just tweet about. It was the kind of exchange that news stories were written about and newspaper articles are written about. The surprising thing for me is that some mainstream outlets gave the president and I credit. Places that I don’t usually expect to see anybody giving any White House reporters or anybody from the front row credit.

Q: Can you recall any other particularly difficult or complicated time during your career when you’ve needed to lean on your dad for advice or guidance?

PD: When I first started, I had a million questions every day just about how it was supposed to work. And I was living at home still in northern New Jersey, and every night at dinner I was just picking his brain about the way to do it and do a good job. Luckily I don’t have to ask him about that anymore, but we talk about the news the same I think as most fathers and sons that pay attention to stuff like that.

Q: Steve, parents always want to take credit for the success of their kids, but what’s an aspect of Peter’s success that you can’t take credit for?

SD: Whenever somebody comes up to my wife Kathy and I to talk about Peter, something that Kathy says every time … and, Peter, what is that?

PD: She says I have her hair.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karine's car crash briefing: Jean-Pierre says she has no idea why Biden didn't know about formula crisis for two months, admits she 'didn't listen' to what he told reporters and then dodges multiple questions

President Joe Biden's new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled through a one hour and four minute briefing Wednesday, admitting she hadn't listened to a question-and-answer session Biden had with reporters just minutes before. 'I was in my office. I did not actually hear what the president said. I do not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Steve Doocy
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
POTUS
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Complex

Joe Biden Falls Off Bike Near Vacation Home

Joe Biden took a spill on his bike, but it looks like he’ll be okay. NBC News reports the accident happened when he was attempting to dismount his bike on Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park, close to his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware. He didn’t suffer any injuries.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

604K+
Followers
73K+
Post
456M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy