This will help make your Android device more secure. Having a password manager on your Android phone or tablet is essential, as you likely have many sites and services that require a login and password to access. There is a built-in Google Password Manager that can help create strong unique passwords for each of your services, but it until recently it was hard to access on your Android device. Not anymore. You can now place the password manager right on your home screen.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO