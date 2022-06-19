ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Miss Southern Missouri wins People’s Choice award in state pageant

By Herald Staff
 3 days ago

Miss Southern Missouri Katie Farr — who was crowned in Houston — won the People’s Choice award...

kttn.com

Clare Marie Kuebler crowned Miss Missouri 2022

Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives. Kuebler was “discovered” in...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- Missouri U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is taking flack for an ad released online that shows him and a group of armed men bursting into a building as they go “RINO hunting.” RINO is an acronym meaning, “Republican in name only.” The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police is condemning the video, saying it “demonstrates that Mister Greitens does not possess the sound judgment necessary to represent Missouri in the United States Senate.” Several candidates also running for the U-S Senate are also condemning Greitens’ ad. Facebook has taken down the ad for violating its rules, though it’s still running on Twitter with a warning.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

25 new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Twenty-five troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ceremony will take place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, Missouri, and the public is invited. The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and be live-streamed via the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 113th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
#Miss Missouri#Pageant#Miss America#Southern#The People S Choice
KICK AM 1530

This Rolla, Missouri Tiny Home Overlooks a Sweet Quarry Lake

If you're a fan of tiny homes and also rock quarry lakes, you need to see a tiny home near Rolla, Missouri that you can actually stay in. This very unique (and fancy) tiny home hosted by Mike & Kate on Airbnb has a location unlike just about any other. It's nestled up next to a quarry lake. Here's a little bit of how they describe this place:
ROLLA, MO
Politics
houstonherald.com

Missouri state parks photography contest under way

Missouri’s state parks and historic sites offer beautiful vistas, opportunities for outdoor adventures and peaceful spots for reflection. As you spend time at Missouri state parks, take along your camera and submit your favorite photos in the Missouri DNR Photo Contest. The annual contest runs through Oct. 1 and...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: A resident of Missouri and Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies at 101

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
invisiblepeople.tv

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill to Criminalize Homelessness

Lawmakers in Missouri rushed to pass a bill before the end of the legislative session on May 13 that seeks to criminalize rural homelessness. Senate Bill 1106 and its counterpart in the Missouri House of Representatives prohibits individuals from camping on state-owned land. People caught on these parcels can face a Class C misdemeanor charge, which carries a jail sentence of up to 15 days and a $750 fine.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Two deadly crashes Tuesday in rural eastern Missouri

MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes resulting in two deaths Tuesday in eastern Missouri. The first crash happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in on St. Joe Drive in St. Francois County, just south of Parkway Drive. MSHP reports Steven Monia, 29, of Park Hills died in the crash.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

'It can happen to anyone': Missouri lawmaker hopes to combat catalytic converter thefts

ST. LOUIS — Our team has been covering this problem for years, record numbers of catalytic converters stolen from cars. But what's being done about it?. Thieves have it down to a science. Someone parks, goes underneath a car and does the cutting. In under a minute, the thief is back on the road with a stolen catalytic converter. The device helps with emissions. It contains valuable metals that can be melted down and sold for thousands of dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Five more lawsuits filed against Missouri boarding school

NEVADA, Mo. — Five additional lawsuits have been filed accusing a southwestern Missouri boarding school of abusing students. The lawsuits alleging physical and emotional abuse at Agape Boarding School were filed Wednesday in Vernon County. All told, 19 lawsuits have been filed against the boarding school since early 2021.
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man from Springfield is in serious condition after nearly drowning in Table Rock Lake. Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield went underwater as he tried to return to shore at Moonshine Beach at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Pimentel’s friends pulled him to shore.
BRANSON, MO

