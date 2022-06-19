ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Qantas, Airbus to invest up to $200 mln to develop Australian sustainable aviation fuel industry

DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways and Airbus said on Sunday they would invest up to $200 million to accelerate the development of a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) industry in Australia to help meet the airline's goal of lowering carbon emissions. The agreement, announced on the sidelines of...

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Chinese premier urges more power supply to avoid electricity cuts -state media

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on Tuesday for increasing power supply to avoid electricity cuts this summer, state television reported. Li, speaking during a visit to northern China's Hebei province, encouraged companies to step up power generation and release advanced coal production capacity to secure economic activity and livelihoods, China Central Television reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Malaysia to distribute nearly $400 mln in cash aid amid rising prices

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday said the government would distribute 1.74 billion ringgit ($395.19 million) to low-income households from this month amid rising living and food costs. Malaysia may also increase subsidies for cooking oil from the planned 4 billion ringgit...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Kazakhstan pre-sells 1 mln T of grains to Iran

ALMATY, June 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will sell 1 million tonnes of grain from the upcoming harvest to Iran, the Kazakh government said on Monday. The deal was signed during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Tehran and both countries also agreed to cooperate in the transit of agricultural commodities, the cabinet said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Louise Heavens)
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

Thai exports of cassava products surge as Ukraine war disrupts grain supplies

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports of cassava products between January and April jumped 28% from the same period last year as importers sought grain alternatives, a senior official said on Monday, amid a food crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest cassava exporter shipped...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - A desperate developer in China's softening property market is coming up with a novel promotion to attract buyers, recently offering to take wheat and garlic as down payments. One advertisement of Henan-based Central China Real Estate that had "swap wheat for house" in the...
REAL ESTATE
Agriculture Online

China to buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for state reserves on June 24 - notice

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on June 24, according to a notice on the website of the reserves management centre. Beijing has been stockpiling pork for its reserves in an effort to support prices of the meat and boost hog margins. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ECONOMY
The Independent

Gambling firm 888 forecasts drop in half-year revenues

Gambling firm 888 has warned that half-year revenues are set to drop due to the UK’s crackdown on online gambling and its temporary exit from the Netherlands.The group – which is soon to complete its £2.1 billion takeover of William Hill’s UK and European businesses – said turnover for the first half of the year is set to fall to between £330 million and £335 million, down from 528.4 million US dollars (£433.1 million) the previous year.The firm said that, while “broadly” in line with its own expectations, the first half will be dented, with “growth in certain European markets...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Agriculture Online

TABLE-EU crop monitor's yield forecasts

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Below are the latest yield forecasts, in tonnes per hectare, from the European Union's crop monitoring service, MARS, for the 2022 harvest. For a related story: CROP 2021 2022 2022 % 22/21 % (May) (June) 22/averag e* Total wheat 5.82 5.69 5.56 -4.5 -1.0 - soft wheat 6.05 5.89 5.76 -4.7 -1.3 - durum wheat 3.55 3.61 3.44 -3.1 -2.3 Total barley 5.09 4.89 4.88 -4.1 +0.7 - spring barley 4.21 4.18 4.19 -0.6 +1.4 - winter barley 6.11 5.78 5.73 -6.1 -0.4 Grain maize 7.92 7.92 7.87 -0.7 +0.0 Rye 4.17 4.10 4.00 -4.3 +2.6 Triticale 4.41 4.29 4.27 -3.3 +1.9 Rapeseed 3.19 3.17 3.12 -2.4 +1.4 Potato N/A 35.9 35.7 N/A +5.2 Sugar beet N/A 78.0 78.1 N/A +5.4 Sunflower 2.38 2.39 2.37 -0.4 +1.5 Soybean 2.83 2.99 2.99 +5.7 +3.4 Rice 6.51 N/A 6.84 +4.9 +1.0 * Average of the past five years (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Heatwave hit to France's cereal crops should be limited -ag minister

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The impact of a heatwave on cereal crops in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, should be limited and was not a cause for alarm, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday. "For cereals, probably a bit but not that much because we're already...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bangladesh tries to secure wheat from Russia as India stops exports-sources

DHAKA/MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to secure wheat supplies from Russia in a government-to-government deal after it's biggest supplier India banned exports of the grain last month to contain local prices, government and trade officials told Reuters on Wednesday. The supply deal with Russia, the world's biggest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

June 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bulgaria expects good 2022 wheat crop, strong exports

SOFIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects a good wheat crop in 2022, almost matching last year's record harvest, that will allow for ample exports, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Monday. "We expect the wheat crop to be close to last year's. Whether it would be 6.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian prices for new wheat crop down, exports keep falling

June 20 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the new wheat crop, which farmers will start harvesting within days, fell last week after a decline in Chicago prices, the global benchmark for the market, and weak demand, analysts said on Monday. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $5 to $420 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said, adding that the number of sales was still small. Sovecon, another consultancy, said that prices for Russian wheat for supply in July were assessed at $403-410 per tonne, unchanged from a week ago. Russia exported 220,000 tonnes of grain last week compared with 340,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. In the domestic market, wheat prices fell as well due to low demand, higher supply and a stronger rouble, Sovecon said. Spring grains were planted on 28.6 million hectares as of June 10 vs 29.4 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. The weather conditions are worsening for the new crop due to dry weather and hot spell in most parts of Russia's southern regions, its breadbasket, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,675 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($259.73) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 29,675 rbls/t -3,025 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t -6,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 38,200 rbls/t -5,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,810/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,570/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $914.4/t -$19 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 56.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French spirits industry sees inflation giving 2022 bitter taste

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The French spirits industry faces a difficult year due to geopolitical constraints, soaring inflation and COVID-19 restrictions in China, after sales staged a partial recovery in 2021, industry group Federation Francaise des Spiritueux (FFS) said on Tuesday. "The year 2022 is far more complex," FFS...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after Russia strikes Ukraine port; soybeans weak; corn mixed

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline a day earlier as investors covered short positions following a Russian strike on a port in Ukraine that renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. "Wheat was mostly higher today ... after Russia unleashed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil second corn crop forecast raised as drought fears subside

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a bigger second corn crop this season than forecast in the middle of a tour of the country's main fields, as drought fears subsided during the expedition. According to data released on Tuesday by Agroconsult, the agribusiness consultancy...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops 1.6% to hit 11-week low; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1.6% on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure from parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market. Corn and soybeans fell for a second session to their lowest in almost one week.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Wheat slips to 2-1/2 month low; corn, soy also lower

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Tuesday to its lowest since early April, as early harvesting in U.S. and European grain belts created supply pressure and turned attention away from war disruption to Black Sea exports. Corn and soybeans also slipped, giving back some of their recent gains, as macro-economic worries and weather forecasts calling for easing heat and improved rain chances weighed on prices.
AGRICULTURE

