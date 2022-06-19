ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Down 45%, Here's 1 Reason to Buy Tesla's Dip and 2 Reasons to Stay Away

By Luke Meindl
 3 days ago

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been underwater in recent memory -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) giant have been down 45% since the start of 2022. This has led to very polarizing views of the stock, with the bulls insisting that now is the perfect buying opportunity and the bears alleging that the sell-off has just begun.

As many different factors continue to affect the stock market, it'll be extremely interesting to watch the next few months pan out. Will Tesla bounce back in the second half of the year, or is the Elon Musk-led business bound for darker days?

Here is one reason to pull the trigger on the EV stock and two reasons to look the other way for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jSJ5_0gFVo6aI00

Image source: Getty Images.

Buy Tesla because business has never been better

Don't get it twisted -- the EV leader's business is thriving today. In the first quarter of 2022, total revenues soared 81% year over year to $18.8 billion, and adjusted earnings per share crushed Wall Street estimates by 42%, surging 246% to $3.22. To put the cherry on top, its business is becoming increasingly profitable, with its GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) operating margin expanding 1,349 basis points year over year to 19.2%. Although supply chain bottlenecks persisted in disrupting the industry as a whole, production and deliveries still grew at a rapid clip. Total production climbed 69% to 305,407, and total deliveries rose 68% to 310,048.

If Wall Street analysts are on par with their assumptions, then the next two years appear bright for the EV juggernaut. In fiscal 2022, analysts project total sales and adjusted earnings per share to grow 59% and 79% year over year, up to $85.6 billion and $12.11, respectively. Next year, the company is projected to expand its top line by 36% to $116.4 billion, and its bottom line is estimated to increase 32% to $15.95 per share. Combine these surefire growth rates with Tesla's $17.5 billion in cash on its balance sheet and $2.2 billion in free cash flow (FCF) generation in Q1, and investors can be confident about the company's business trajectory moving forward.

Keep your distance because of macro conditions and valuation

Before buying shares of the EV leader, there are several pitfalls to be aware of. For starters, the current economic backdrop does not offer an ideal scenario. Record-high inflation has caused the company to increase its car prices across the board, making them less affordable than before. Likewise, supply chain restraints are expected to limit production for the foreseeable future, and there's always potential for more factory shutdowns if COVID is to get out of hand. Coupled with the war in Ukraine, which has added just another layer of pressure on the stock market, and CEO Elon Musk's latest Twitter -related headlines, and it's clear that there are many moving parts that could weigh down Tesla stock in the coming days.

Despite its latest pullback, the EV stock still isn't trading at an optimal valuation. Tesla's price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples are the lowest they have ever been, but the story changes when comparing its valuation to other automobile manufacturers. Today, the EV king is trading at 53.8 times forward earnings, representing a huge premium to traditional car makers Ford and General Motors , which currently peg forward price-to-earnings multiples of 6.3 and 4.8, respectively. Thus, it looks like those who want a piece of Tesla's growth story will have to pay a rich price for the stock today.

Long-term investors should jump on Tesla today

It's never a good idea to try to time the stock market. It's certainly a possibility that near-term headwinds push Tesla's stock price lower in upcoming trading sessions, but the company's fresh pullback presents investors with a unique buying opportunity. And while it's true that the stock trades at towering valuation multiples compared to traditional auto companies, it's important to remember that Tesla enjoys superior growth rates and exceptional commercial prospects in the long run. Plus, the stock has historically been successful in growing into its lofty valuation levels, and I don't think that'll change in the years to follow. Investors should cash in on the market's madness today by accumulating shares of the world's number-one EV enterprise.

Luke Meindl has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model 3 Battery Will Actually Last

Gone are the days when most people thought of electric cars as ugly and sluggish. Now, consumers know EVs can be just as mainstream in their appearance as gasoline-powered vehicles. A large reason for this shift in thinking is the rise in the popularity of Tesla cars. Yes, these models are still in the minority on the road, but we see them far more than we once did. Despite this, many potential buyers still have questions about EVs that prevent them from going out to buy one.
3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
