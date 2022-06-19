US Open Final Round Leaderboard, Latest Scores and Updates From Brookline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US Open 2022

Sunday at a US Open is always an exciting time - a third Major winner will be crowned for the year, but it is also likely to be one of the toughest rounds of golf for all those in contention.

There was plenty of drama on Saturday evening, as Jon Rahm doubled the 18th to fall out of the lead.

So Matthew Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris take a slim lead going into the final round.

Rory McIlroy battled to stay in contention yesterday, and although he shot 73 he is well within range of taking home the trophy on Sunday evening.

World Number One Scottie Scheffler looked to be running away with the event, but had a poor back 9 and is two shots back from the leaders.

It should be an awesome day's golf, keep up with all the latest via our live blog below.

US Open 2022 Leaderboard

-4 Fitzpatrick, Zalatoris

-3 Rahm

-2 Bradley, Hadwin, Scheffler

-1 McIlroy, Burns, Dahmen



Updates will come from Sam Tremlett , Elliott Heath , Tom Clarke , Andrew Wright and Matt Cradock .

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and a host of talented non-Major winners have a chance to make history at Brookline later today - who will be the 2022 US Open winner?

GOOD AFTERNOON!

Matt Cradock here from a hayfever hit Oxfordshire to take you through the final round of US Open action! Saturday proved to be a thrilling third day, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris in a share of the lead at -4 . A number of big names are in pursuit of the duo though, as Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sit within just three shots.

TEE TIMES

Yesterday saw the leaders go out at 3.45pm local (8.45pm BST). On Sunday, we see play begin an hour earlier , with Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris teeing off at 2.45pm local (7.45pm BST)

The Contenders

With the leaders not off till this evening we take a look at those who are vying for the trophy. Starting with Will Zalatoris who, amazingly, is yet to pick up a PGA Tour title, let alone a Major. In nine Major starts though he has had five top 10 finishes, including a playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the 2022 PGA Championship.

The Contenders

One of the most in-form players in the world, Matt Fitzpatrick has enjoyed a string of fantastic results, including seven top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2022. Nine years ago, the Englishman claimed the US Amateur at Brookline and will be looking to replicate the feat today.

The Contenders

Last year's winner, Jon Rahm , sits just one shot off the leaders, with the defending champion rueing a costly double bogey at the last on Saturday. The Spaniard had been flying around Brookline, with three birdies in four holes giving him the outright lead going down the 18th. However, his second stayed in the bunker as he finished one shot back. Rahm is looking to become the first player to defend the US Open since Brooks Koepka in 2017 & 18.

WEATHER UPDATE

The first groups tee off in around 20 minutes and, according to those on the ground, it is rather grey and windy. Looking at the report, it could be a common theme throughout the day, making scoring similar to that of yesterday!

The Contenders

Back to those vying for the title, and Boston's own Keegan Bradley , who will be looking to secure his second Major triumph. Yesterday, the hometown favourite shot a one-under-par of 69 to sit two back, with the American describing the walk up the 18th "one of the most amazing moments of my entire life.”

The Contenders

Adam Hadwin actually led the US Open after day one and has done well to stay in contention. What's more, the Canadian is only in the event after Paul Casey withdrew due to a back injury, with Hadwin the first alternate from the Dallas qualifier. If he were to claim victory, Hadwin would become the first Canadian to win the US Open.

PIN POSITIONS

Some of these pin positions look BRUTAL and it appears most on Twitter agree! This is going to be fun...

The Contenders

World No.1, Scottie Scheffler , led by two shots at one point yesterday after a stunning hole-out eagle at the par 5 eighth. The 25-year-old struggled over the back nine though, with a closing 39 putting him into a share of fourth. He has four PGA Tour wins already in 2022, including the Masters, so write him off at your peril!

The Contenders

Sam Burns is looking for a third title in 2022 and, after rounds of 71, 67 and 71, he is just three shots back of the leaders. The 25-year-old's best finish in a Major came at the 2022 PGA Championship, where he finished in a tie for 20th. At Brookline, he will be looking to do better.

FIRST GROUP UNDERWAY

The first group of Harris English and Stewart Hagestad get the final day's action underway at Brookline. At the par 4 first, English makes a bogey, whilst amateur Hagestad produces a par.

The Contenders

Following his RBC Canadian Open win last week, Rory McIlroy was the favourite coming into the US Open and, with 18 holes remaining, he is still in a good position to secure a fifth Major title. After yesterday's round, the 33-year-old admitted that he struggled to cope with the blustery, cool conditions, stating: “It was one of the toughest days on a golf course I've had in a long time."

The Contenders

Joel Dahmen began the third day in a share of the lead with Collin Morikawa. Despite four bogies in his first eight holes, the American battled back bravely, as 10 straights pars meant a round of 74 and just a three shot deficit to the leaders.

The Contenders

The last of the players in the top 10 is Nick Hardy who, thanks to rounds of 69, 68 and 73, sits just four back. The 26-year-old's best result in 2022 came at the NV5 Invitational on the Korn Ferry Tour, with Hardy looking to secure the biggest paycheck of his career.

That's the top 10 on the leaderboard and now back onto the course where the early starters are underway. Currently, no-one is under par on Sunday, although players are only through a handful of holes. Some big names are about to begin though, with Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau starting their final rounds.

AWAY FROM THE US OPEN

Away from the US Open, Graeme McDowell has suggested that the negativity heaped on the new LIV Golf Series is the result of a smear campaign. In a tweet by the 42-year-old, McDowell stated that: "There is room for the sport for this product. Once the smear campaign dies down and the golf takes over, we will see.” Check out the full story here.

DeChambeau plays a spot of tennis at the par 3 2nd. After finding the thick rough to the left of the green with his tee shot, the American then thins his second over to the other side before his third then flies the green again! The 2020 US Open winner does eventually find the dance floor, as a seven-foot putt leads to an early double bogey.

EARLY SCORES

The early action is showing that, despite the morning rain, scoring is still limited. Currently, no one is under par, with a handful of players level as groups begin their final day in Brookline.

AMATEUR BATTLE

As the leaders wait to go off it may be worth keeping an eye on the battle for the top performing amateur. Currently, Travis Vick leads by two shots over Sam Bennett and tees off at 10.44am local time (15.44 BST).

Some of the big names are struggling over the early stages of the final round, with Tyrrell Hatton +2, Bryson DeChambeau +3 and both Max Homa and Patrick Reed +1

Justin Thomas begins his final round seven shots back of the leaders. It may be worth noting that when he won last month's PGA Championship , he also started the same amount of shots back. Do you fancy his chances on Sunday?

American, Chris Gotterup, is making the early moves on Sunday. The 22-year-old is -2 thru four holes and jumping up the leaderboard at a rate of knots.

PLAYERS UNDER PAR

After a slow start, a number of players are now under par, with Max Homa producing back-to-back birdies to get to -1 for his day. Along with the American, Todd Sinnott, Callum Tarren and Sebastian Soderberg are also under par.

WOW!

Grayson Murray with an absolute head off on the 7th! Following a quadruple bogey, the American launches his putter with a cricket-like throw. Suspect there may be a slight fine coming his way...

SIGNING OFF

Well, after that rather unsavoury moment from Grayson Murray, it's time for me to sign off and hand over to the much more level-headed, Sam Tremlett . As the big names tee off this evening I am very much looking forward to a thrilling finale tonight. Hope you all have a great Major final day

HELLO ALL

It is final round time at the US Open and I am super excited. Some big names, lesser-known players, a great course and hopefully some conditions, let's have a day out there!

JT LOOKING SHARP

First thing I see is JT's Greyson Koko camo hoodie and I love it, got to get myself one of those. He also goes over to the starter to wind him up about calling him Justin Thompson yesterday. They both had a good laugh about that!

TEE TIMES OVER NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS

Here are the tee times over the next couple of hours. Fir the full list and to see when the leaders are off click here.

FATHER'S DAY TRIBUTES

Justin Thomas is also leading the way today on tributes to his dad Mike, who is also his coach. He is doing so with some super crispy FootJoy Tarlow golf shoes.

Xander has teed off by the way and he is struggling to make par after missing the 1st green.

PERSONAL APOLOGY FROM ME

I should take this moment to apologise to the players I picked before and during the tournament because I am clearly a curse. Yesterday I liked Koepka and Morikawa, and both went in the opposite direction.

I will refrain from making any picks today as a result.

PLAYOFF BOUND TODAY?

The great Justin Ray always delivers...

We could be in for a playoff today and it is no longer an 18-hole affair, now it is just two holes. To read more about the change, have a read of our post on it the new format.

FAVE PIC OF THE DAY SO FAR

This really made me laugh, what an absolute legend

BEST ROUND ON THE COURSE SO FAR?

That belongs to Italian Guido Migliozzi, who is two-under through five holes, as well as Chris Gotterup and previous leader MJ Daffue.

The worst rounds so far? Harris English, amateur Austin Greaser, and Grayson Murray who are all seven-over. Murray in particular seems to be on the verge of exploding, after throwing his putter, and just breaking a club.

SHOW EVERY GRAYSON MURRAY SHOT

Come on Sky, I need you to show every shot from Murray who is having a tough time it seems. Is it bad I am hoping for more fireworks? Probably

WORST OUTFIT SO FAR?

Richard Bland by an absolute mile, what is that yellow shirt, sheesh. (picture coming soon)

GOTTERUP THREE-UNDER THROUGH 8

Chris Gotterup is showing everyone how to play Brookline today. He is three-under through eight holes and doesn't have a bogey on his final round card yet. He is now four-over and what would the leaders do for a front nine like that later?

TV COVERAGE NOT GOOD

I will say it, the TV coverage and the sheer number of commercials in the UK and US has been absolutely shocking. Really hard to cover the tournament live, hard to actually get into the flow of the golf, and we miss so many shots. Very frustrating indeed

SOME HORSES ABOUT TO TEE OFF

In the next three groups teeing off we have Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa. Talk about some absolute players. (Sorry Cameron Tringale and Patrick Rodgers)

GUIDO WITH EAGLE AT 8

With three birdies and a bogey today, Migliozzi is moving up the leaderboard nicely, and he makes a further jump after hitting a great fairway wood for his second shot at the par-5 8th. He had a short-ish eagle putt and knocks it in to get to two-over. Great stuff.

RAHM WITH MAMBA MENTALITY

This is the 2nd day in a row Jon Rahm has turned up to the course wearing Nike Kobe Bryant basketball shoes. The NBA legend was famous for his incredible drive to win so Rahm is clearly using that as inspiration. The bright green color would not have been the model I would've picked though

US TV COVERAGE NEWS

I bring good news (I think), for you golf fans in the United States!

HUGHES BIRDIES TWO OF FOUR

Canadian MacKenzie Hughes gets in on the birdie action as he has three's on the 1st and 4th holes to get to two-over. Dude is a class player and must be a shoe in for the President's Cup later this year right?

SPEAKING OF THE PRESIDENT'S CUP

I just had a quick Google, and here are the current standings for the International Team by the way. Some absolute studs in there.

SOFTER GREENS TODAY

The greens definitely look a touch softer today and the wind is coming from the same direction as yesterday so I do expect lower scores compared to the 3rd round. This begs the question, what will the winning score be? I think -6 or -7 will get the job done right now.

WHEN IS IT ACCEPTABLE TO GRAB A BEER?

I know I am working, but I am already considering opening a beer. In the next few hours things are really going to hot up and it is one of the best weekends of the year so how can I not right? Maybe I should wait until my live blog shift finishes to open the Guinness.

IS THIS LEGIT?

I think I was in a commercial break so didn't see Morikawa tee off, but if this is true...

Justin Thomas got the treatment yesterday and now Collin!? (If it is just a joke, Chantel you well and truly got me.)

