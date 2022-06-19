Pittsburgh Weather: Father's Day forecast looking cool and comfortable

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/19) 02:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another cooler and comfortable day with highs in the mid-70s so if you liked yesterday, you'll love today!

There will be plenty of sunshine so make sure you put on sunscreen.

We are dry for several days so make sure you water your plants when the sun goes down!

The heat returns Tuesday through Thursday with highs at or near 90.

The Summer Solstice is Tuesday the 21st at 5:14 a.m.!

Our next chance for showers and storms looks to return Wednesday and for the rest of the week temperatures will be well above normal with highs at or near 90 and feeling in the 90s with increasing humidity so be safe and cautious.

