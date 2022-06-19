ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Commanders 'Responsible' For DC's 2026 FIFA World Cup Snub?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mZiW_0gFVn7VE00

Washington D.C. was not listed as a World Cup site.

When the sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico, were revealed earlier this week, it was a bit of a surprise to not see Washington D.C. on the list.

The list included the following sites:

Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston - Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Ma.)

Dallas - AT&T Stadium

Guadalajara - Estadio Akron

Houston - NRG Stadium

Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

Mexico City - Estadio Azteca

Miami - Hard Rock Stadium

New York City - MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco - Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Ca.)

Seattle - Lumen Field

Toronto - BMO Field

Vancouver - BC Place

But the biggest snub was possibly D.C., which was named a site the last time the United States hosted the event back in 1994.

According to the Washington Post, this is the fault of the Washington Commanders.

"There is one entity that is responsible: the Washington Commanders," Washington Post soccer writer Steven Goff told 106.7 The Fan.

Back in 1994, the World Cup was played at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, but it is no longer used and is expected to be demolished soon.

That leaves the possibility of FedEx Field being used, but with the stadium in poor condition and outside the D.C. area, it was passed up for other options like Kansas City, Seattle and Philadelphia, all of whom were not host cities back in 1994.

The Commanders have made efforts to look for a new stadium in the DMV area, but have been unsuccessful so far in their pursuit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

TX, AZ sent 79 buses with 2,500+ illegal immigrants to D.C.

Texas and Arizona have transported thousands of illegal immigrants from the US-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. on at least 79 buses, officials told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday. More than 2,500 illegal immigrants who were released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Border Patrol have chosen to board...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Washington, DC, snags 'worst-run city' in America ranking: Study

Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over the security of voting machines between a Republican-leaning county in New Mexico and Democratic state officials that threatened to erupt into a wider political crisis was defused Friday after local commissioners voted to certify their election results. The move by the Otero...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2026 Fifa World Cup#Nrg Stadium#Sofi Stadium#At T Stadium#American Football#Houston Nrg Stadium#The Washington Post#The Washington Commanders#Fedex Field
AOL Corp

Thousands of flight cancellations mark holiday weekend

Thousands of flights wound up canceled and delayed during the Juneteenth and Father's Day holiday weekend, which included the busiest air travel day of the year on Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. More than 2.4 million people traveled through TSA checkpoints Friday, the agency said. Airlines had canceled...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Thousands of flight cancellations as summer travel heats up

MIAMI - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged airline executives in a private conversation this week to review their flight schedules and take other steps to soften the impact of summer flight cancellations, according to a source familiar with the call. The source said Buttigieg asked CEOs on the call to talk through plans to prevent and respond to disruptions over the July 4 holiday weekend and beyond. The call came on the same day that airlines canceled more than 1,700 flights, according to flight-tracking data from FlightAware, largely driven by East Coast thunderstorms. In this case, there was little airlines...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Mexico City
Place
Vancouver, CA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia politicians vying for the prize of a new FBI headquarters have just a few months left before a crucial federal government decision. The U.S. General Services Administration is expected to pick the best of three locations as soon as September, ending nearly two decades of advocacy, confusion and frustration across […] The post Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Pennsylvania’s far-right, Trump-endorsed candidate was nominated for governor. Is Maryland’s next?

Sixteen miles north of the Mason-Dixon Line, Dan Cox was celebrating. The Maryland candidate for governor took the stage, basking in the victory of a campaign built on ultraconservative policies like strict anti-abortion laws and the outlawing of any kind of mask or vaccine mandates, of targeting transgender issues in schools and questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “I am ...
MARYLAND STATE
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy