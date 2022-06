A Maine insurance agency is facing outrage after it posted a racist Juneteenth closure sign in its window on Monday. 'Juneteenth. It's whatever. We're closed. Enjoy your fried chicken and collard greens,' the sign, scotch-taped to the front window of Harry E. Reed Insurance Inc. in Millinocket, Maine, read. A...

