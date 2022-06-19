ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving's future with the Nets not all that clear?

 3 days ago
Fischer’s reporting, laid out in an online conversation Thursday with Boardroom’s Eddie Gonzalez, was less certain, which he admitted, but decidedly more interesting. The Bleacher Report writer opened by saying that he has long assumed that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, will all be on the court for training camp. Still… “I’ve been working on the assumption that all three — Kevin, Kyrie, Ben Simmons — will be there for the start of training camp. However, there’s a lot of talk about Kyrie,” he told Gonzalez. “Definitely some talk about whether they are going to figure out a long term relationship.”

Source: Net Income @ NetsDaily

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Boston fans belly aching about the need for a PG… hmmm… let’s see who could be out there… ahhhh Kyrie will be an unrestricted free agent if he opts out! perfect marriage lol – 11:01 AM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

Wiggins didn’t really want to get vaccinated but got vaccinated and won a ship. Kyrie didn’t want to get vaccinated, never did, played half a season and was on the only playoff team that got swept. Hmm. – 2:07 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

KD really left this for Kyrie pic.twitter.com/882WTKCXPd11:59 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Total number of NBA Finals games with more than 30 points, 5 made three-pointers and 5 rebounds:

Stephen Curry: 6

Every other player in NBA history COMBINED: 6

(LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Rashard Lewis and Kobe Bryant each have one such game) – 11:36 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Wiggins’ transformation this year has been really impressive. But what set it all up was his decision to get vaxxed. He didn’t want to do it, but it brought the Warriors even closer. It was a choice Kyrie wasn’t willing to make — and is a huge reason why the Nets’ season imploded – 11:35 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Today’s story is up. With free agency approaching, here’s a refresher on Kyrie Irving’s most realistic options with the Nets: theathletic.com/3366226/2022/0…9:24 AM

Tim Bontemps: Veteran forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5M player option to return to the Denver Nuggets next season, sources told ESPN. -via Twitter / June 19, 2022

In a couple weeks, Bradley Beal’s future might look a lot clearer. At this point, the Washington star isn’t tipping his hand. When asked Saturday about how he expects the start of free agency to go, he replied: “Crazy probably — like it always is.” When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, his response was the same: “My situation? Crazy probably.” -via basketballnews.com / June 19, 2022

Kevin O’Connor on James Harden: I’ve been told that (Sixers) ownership wants him to opt into the $46.9 million deal for the 22/23 season, which no surprise. I’ve been told Morey he wants that to be a three-year deal. -via Spotify / June 19, 2022

Comments / 0

