James Harden: Three-year deal in Philadelphia?

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Kevin O’Connor on James Harden: I’ve been told that (Sixers) ownership wants him to opt into the $46.9 million deal for the 22/23 season, which no surprise. I’ve been told Morey he wants that to be a three-year deal.

Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Here’s what to make of James Harden’s decision to take a short-term exte… youtu.be/bTfAxG_ppLU via @YouTube12:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

James Harden led #NBA in scoring in 2019-20 at 34.3 ppg.

Rockets lost in 2nd round to Lakers.

Stephen Curry led NBA in scoring 2020-21 at 32 ppg.

Grizzlies eliminated Warriors in play-in.

LeBron James averaged 30.3 in 2021-22.

Lakers didn’t make playoffs.

Can’t do it alone. – 12:02 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Personally, I’m glad we spent all that time talking about James Harden and Ben Simmons. – 11:36 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Assuming Sixers and Harden agree to sign on Aug 10 or after, here’s the salary sheet for the next 3 years.

As of now, the Sixers are over the luxury-tax apron for 2022-23 by my projection. But, they have ways to get below (the non-guaranteed money is italicized). pic.twitter.com/cUi6j4CCqX8:17 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#ICYMI James Harden reportedly plans to sign a short-term extension with #Sixers after picking up option inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:01 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Here’s how the max money differs for James Harden based on sign date.

If it’s signed before Aug 10:

2022-23: $47,366,760

23-24: $49,735,098

24-25: $452,221,853

Total: $149,323,711

On or after Aug 10:

22-23: $47,366,760

23-24: $49,735,098

24-25: $53,713,906

Total: $150,815,764 – 6:52 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: James Harden expected to opt in, stay with 76ers on short-term contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/16/rep…2:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The newser on James Harden plus my thoughts on the contract and Harden’s presence here #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/16/rep… via @SixersWire1:08 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Harden taking a shorter-term deal is pretty much ideal for PHI. The degree to which the $47.4 mill option stings depends on how they view the free-agent market. If they don’t love what’s out there, the opt-in doesn’t really matter anyway. – 12:38 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The final decision on James Harden’s contract status will likely affect everything else the Sixers do this offseason (plus some important things moving forward).

A look at some of the more important ripple effects: theathletic.com/3368679/2022/0…11:59 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Total #NBA players in 2021-22 who appeared in all 82 games: 5

Total NBA players in 2010-11 who appeared in all 82 games: 32 (including Kobe, Harden, Westbrook, Pau Gasol, Jrue)

Players in 2021-22 who appeared in 81+ games: 9

Players in 2010-11 who appeared in 81+ games: 52 – 11:47 AM

Tim Bontemps: Veteran forward Jeff Green exercised his $4.5M player option to return to the Denver Nuggets next season, sources told ESPN. -via Twitter / June 19, 2022

Fischer’s reporting, laid out in an online conversation Thursday with Boardroom’s Eddie Gonzalez, was less certain, which he admitted, but decidedly more interesting. The Bleacher Report writer opened by saying that he has long assumed that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, will all be on the court for training camp. Still… “I’ve been working on the assumption that all three — Kevin, Kyrie, Ben Simmons — will be there for the start of training camp. However, there’s a lot of talk about Kyrie,” he told Gonzalez. “Definitely some talk about whether they are going to figure out a long term relationship.” -via NetsDaily / June 19, 2022

In a couple weeks, Bradley Beal’s future might look a lot clearer. At this point, the Washington star isn’t tipping his hand. When asked Saturday about how he expects the start of free agency to go, he replied: “Crazy probably — like it always is.” When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, his response was the same: “My situation? Crazy probably.” -via basketballnews.com / June 19, 2022

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Report: Russell Westbrook 'Real' Trade Target For 1 Notable Team

With the 2022 NBA Finals officially in the books, the trade market is expected to heat up. Could we hear Russell Westbrook's name soon called?. Although new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham intends to keep Westbrook - as he admitted during his introductory press conference - there's no doubt Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office will try and get his salary off the books.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Another notable Nets player could be on way out?

The great exodus out of Brooklyn may be continuing. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported this week that the Nets are considered unlikely to match a midlevel offer for center Nic Claxton this offseason. Claxton is set to be a restricted free agent. The 23-year-old Claxton would be a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mavericks working out ex-NBA champion

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive nine-win postseason, but they could be adding someone who has gotten all 16 wins before. JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported this week that the Mavs are hosting a free-agent mini-camp this week with over 30 players in attendance. One of the most notable attendees is former No. 4 overall pick Dion Waiters.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kenyon Martin Jr.’s ‘candid’ trade request to Rockets, revealed

The 2022 NBA Draft is right around the corner and trade rumors are pouring through the news cycle. Thursday night should be an interesting evening for the Houston Rockets, as the club is attached to numerous trade rumors in the league. With that in mind, second-year forward Kenyon Martin Jr. might be on the move.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where every NBA Draft expert projects 2022's top prospects will land, sorted by confidence rating

Even though we are now only one day away, it’s incredibly challenging to predict the NBA Draft. We have mock drafts, but they’re only so accurate. My favorite Lil Wayne lyric is about Italian food. He said that real g’s move in silence like lasagna. When it comes to the NBA Draft, front offices are the same way. Scouts and executives love to chat about what they expect rivals to do, but they aren’t going to tip their hands about their own moves.
NBA
