Police investigating after woman arrives at Mississippi ER suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

Police are investigating after a woman arrived at a Mississippi emergency room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday evening.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office was notified that a 26-year-old female had arrived at Merit Health River Region in a private vehicle, and that the woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were described to investigators as non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office is currently looking for the shooter, a female whom the victim was able to identify.

The victim said that the shooting occurred at Autumn Oak Townhomes in the 4900 block of Halls Ferry Road during an argument.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, further information could not be released by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at the time of this report.