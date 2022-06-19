ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

China’s population is about to shrink, here's what it means for the world

By The Conversation
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0TfV_0gFVl0OZ00

The world’s biggest nation is about to shrink.

China accounts for more than one-sixth of the world’s population.

Yet after four extraordinary decades in which China’s population has swelled from 660 million to 1.4 billion, its population is on track to turn down this year, for the first time since the great famine of 1959-1961.

According to the latest figures from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, China’s population grew from 1.41212 billion to just 1.41260 billion in 2021 – a record low increase of just 480,000, a mere fraction of the annual growth of eight million or so common a decade ago.

While a reluctance to have children in the face of strict anti-COVID measures might have contributed to the slowdown in births, it has been coming for years.

China’s total fertility rate (births per woman) was 2.6 in the late 1980s – well above the 2.1 needed to replace deaths. It has been between 1.6 and 1.7 since 1994 and slipped to 1.3 in 2020 and just 1.15 in 2021.

By way of comparison, in Australia and the United States, the total fertility rate is 1.6 births per woman. In aging Japan, it is 1.3.

This has happened despite China abandoning its one-child policy in 2016 and introducing a three-child policy, backed by tax and other incentives, last year.

Theories differ about why Chinese women remain reluctant to have children in the face of state incentives. One involves having become used to small families, another involves the rising cost of living, another involves increasing marriage age, which delays births and dampens the desire to have children.

In addition, China has fewer women of child-bearing age than might be expected. Limited to having only one child since 1980, many couples opted for a boy, lifting the sex at a birth ratio from 106 boys for every 100 girls (the ratio in most of the rest of the world) to 120, and in some provinces to 130.

Shrinking, on reasonable assumptions

China’s total population grew by a post-famine low of just 0.34 in 1,000 last year.

Projections prepared by a team at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences have it falling this year – for the first time post-famine – by 0.49 in a thousand.

The turning point has come a decade sooner than expected.

As recently as 2019 the China Academy of Social Sciences expected the population to peak in 2029, at 1.44 billion.

The 2019 United Nations Population Prospects report expected the peak later still, in 2031-32, at 1.46 billion.

The Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences team predicts an annual average decline of 1.1% after 2021, pushing China’s population down to 587 million in 2100, less than half of what it is today.

The reasonable assumptions behind that prediction are that China’s total fertility rate slips from 1.15 to 1.1 between now and 2030, and remains there until 2100.

The rapid decline will have a profound impact on China’s economy.

China’s working-age population peaked in 2014 and is projected to shrink to less than one-third of that peak by 2100.

China’s elderly population (aged 65 and above) is expected to continue to climb for most of that time, passing China’s working-age population near 2080.

Older, and much less young

This means that while there are currently 100 working-age people available to support every 20 elderly people, by 2100, 100 working-age Chinese will have to support as many as 120 elderly Chinese.

The annual average decline of 1.73% in China’s working-age population sets the scene for much lower economic growth unless productivity advances rapidly.

Higher labor costs, driven by the rapidly shrinking labor force, are set to push low-margin, labor-intensive manufacturing out of China to labor-abundant countries such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India.

Already manufacturing labor costs in China are twice as high as in Vietnam.

More caring, less manufacturing

At the same time, China will be required to direct more of its productive resources to the provision of health, medical and aged-care services to meet the demands of an increasingly elderly population.

Modeling by the Centre of Policy Studies at Victoria University suggests that without changes to China’s pension system, its pension payments will grow five-fold from 4% of GDP in 2020 to 20% of GDP in 2100.

For resource-exporting nations such as Australia, these changes are likely to require a reorientation of exports towards manufacturers outside China.

For importers of goods including the United States, the source of goods is set to gradually shift towards new and emerging centers of manufacturing.

Despite forecasts that this will be “the Chinese century”, these population projections suggest influence might move elsewhere – including to neighboring India, whose population is expected to overtake China within this coming decade.

Xiujian Peng, Senior Research Fellow, Victoria University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 123

Bribem and Whorris
3d ago

Famine is coming to America. The rich elites will be fine in their bunkers they've been building for the last 15 years. America is 4 missed meals from chaos. Lock and load.

Reply(23)
52
Kenneth Doran
3d ago

lets see, you limit number of children, posion baby formula, lock people down for months with no food, untold numbers jump out their highrise buildings. ya, I can see a population decrease...

Reply(10)
28
Danny Clem
3d ago

The Goal of The New World Order and Gates! Gonna Be a Hunger Revolution Worldwide! Population Control!

Reply(5)
40
Related
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#Gross Domestic Product#Great Famine#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

What Returning to China Taught Me About China

Four days into my COVID-prevention quarantine at a Shanghai hotel, I heard someone knock on the door. Like my fellow travelers at the facility, I wasn’t allowed to interact with anyone during my weeks of isolation, except the medical officers tasked with monitoring my health. An unexpected visit could mean bad news. I had been tested that morning. Could the results have been positive?
CHINA
Fox News

China may be spying on you through your coffee maker, expert says

China may be using software inside smart coffee makers to spy on owners of the devices, according to a report. Internet-connected coffee makers that are made in China are just one of many ways China can gather data, according to American researcher Christopher Balding. Balding released a report specifically on the Kalerm machines manufactured in Jiangsu, China.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy