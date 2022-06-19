Exercise Pill Could Curb Food Cravings for Couch Potatoes

At 83, Bill Chace is finally planning to retire. The emeritus English professor from Stanford has served as president of both Wesleyan and Emory universities. After retiring from Emory, he returned to Palo Alto in 2010 and started leading Stanford alumni trips to England and Ireland, immersing adults in the literature and lore of various authors, including perhaps Chace’s favorite, James Joyce. He also returned to the classroom, and taught his course on Joyce’s daunting, century-old novel, “Ulysses,” via Stanford’s continuing studies program.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO