York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in York, NE

York News-Times
 3 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Overcast. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York, Geneva wrap up weekend play at Cornerstone Senior Classic

YORK – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings and Geneva each closed the book on the Cornerstone Senior Classic with a pair of games over the weekend. York fell 10-8 to Millard on Saturday and 11-0 to Chick-Fil-A on Sunday to end the week with a 1-2 mark after Thursday’s win over UBC, while Geneva went 0-3 and was outscored by a combined 35-8 in its defeats.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Six weeks after female eagle is slain in Seward County, male and chick die, too

The first tragedy struck the nest near Garland in April, when someone shot and killed a female bald eagle. Neighbors and strangers rallied, raising thousands for a reward. Game and Parks officers, Concordia students and Raptor Conservation Alliance members made regular trips to monitor the nest -- and the male eagle left to raise its chick alone.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
City
York, NE
York News-Times

Library celebrates science, welcomes Edgerton Explorit Center

YORK – Last week, the Kilgore Library welcomed the Edgerton Explorit Center, as its representatives made the trip to York to teach kids ages 3-10 about sound waves. This was part of the library’s summer programming and it’s “Anything Goes Day.”. Educator Nicole Havlik took the...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Juniors drop four at Elkhorn tournament

ELKHORN – It was a rough weekend for the York Juniors, as the Cornerstone Kings dropped all four of their matches at a tournament in Elkhorn by a combined score of 59-4. York fell 11-3 to Elkhorn North and 13-0 to Lincoln Pius on Friday, 17-0 against Millard West on Saturday and 18-1 to Elkhorn South on Sunday.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Osceola Slammers cage Gresham 18-U

OSCEOLA - Last season the Polk County Slammers, a team made up of players from Cross County, Osceola and High Plains, came within one team of making the Class C State Championship softball field. That team, the Wahoo Neumann Cavaliers, went on to win the Class C state championship. The...
OSCEOLA, NE
York News-Times

SOS plays to runner-up status at weekend's Cornerstone Classic

YORK – The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors opened the Cornerstone Classic on the right foot Friday night with a 3-2 win over Louisville/Weeping Water. On Saturday, the Rebels stormed out of the gate for a 9-1 lead after three innings before weathering a furious Lincoln Lutheran rally late in a 10-8 victory.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
York News-Times

Stromsburg hosts 70th Midsommar Swedish Festival

Stromsburg, also known as the Swedish capitol of Nebraska, held a full weekend of festivities for its annual Midsommar Swedish Festival. Generations of Swedes have been attending the celebration since 1952. What makes this year special is that it marks the 70th year of the Swedish Festival being held, and it marks 150th birthday of the town of Stromsburg.
STROMSBURG, NE
York News-Times

City administration shares budget highlights for 2022-23 fiscal year

YORK – For over a month now, the York City Council, city administration and department heads have been holding special meetings to discuss preliminary budget requests and ideas for the next fiscal year. The process will last throughout the summer and the budget will be finalized in early September.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Community rallies to support a child fighting heart defect

YORK -- During their 20th ultrasound, Andy and Sarah Griess of Sutton were made aware that their son, Conway Griess, was going to be born with a heart defect. Since then, the family has faced ongoing medical challenges, but they are hanging on to that little bit of hope with the support of family, friends and Andy’s co-workers from Black Hills Energy.
SUTTON, NE
York News-Times

Ceremony to honor last Civil War veteran buried in Polk County

STROMSBURG -- Historians and descendants of Civil War veteran William H. Fetters invite the public to a special Saturday, June 25, ceremony in his honor at the Stromsburg Cemetery. Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will dedicate a marker recognizing Fetters as the last Union...
STROMSBURG, NE
York News-Times

SOS Rebels defense tested by Yutan in 4-2 win

OSCEOLA- A quick look Tuesday night’s line score reveals a solid effort by the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg defense, because the Yutan juniors offense had runners all over the place the entire game. SOS took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and scored two more in the fourth, holding...
YUTAN, NE
York News-Times

Police budget holds "needs, not wants"

YORK – As the city’s preliminary budget conversations continue, this past week the council heard from York Police Chief Ed Tjaden who said this year’s budget for his department is made up of “needs, not wants.”. “We take a lot of pride in being stewards of...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

More than 500 kids attend annual Soul Quest

YORK -- Over 500 middle and high school students, counselors, sponsors, and teachers took part in this year’s Soul Quest at York College with youth groups representing 14 states. One traveled as far as North Carolina to be a part of this encouraging and uplifting week. The singing, classes...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Man sentenced for meth possession after traffic stop in Waco

YORK – Justin White, 39, of Lincoln, has been sentenced in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine. He was charged in York County after a traffic stop at the intersection of Road S and Road 10, north of the Waco Fuel Mart. According to the affidavit filed with...
WACO, NE

