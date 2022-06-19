ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Scott Barlow: Save in close game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Barlow picked up the save Saturday against Oakland, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Perez (thumb) isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Perez exited Tuesday's matchup against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but MJ Melendez will start behind the dish while Hunter Dozier serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Kenny Chesney Suffers Unfortunate Injury Mid-Concert

Country music star Kenny Chesney recently suffered an unfortunate injury mid-concert that left him bleeding on stage. According to Taste of Country, cut his finger during a Saturday show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. The outlet noted that it was no clear exactly how Chesney cut his finger but reported that a medical technician came to the stage and bandaged up his left hand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Lions' Anthony Pittman: Playing weak-side linebacker

Pittman mostly played at weak-side linebacker throughout the offseason, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Pittman provides plenty of real-life value on special teams after leading the Lions in snaps there in 2021, but he is a total afterthought in IDP circles if he isn't being prepared to possibly fill in at middle linebacker.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Awaiting MRI results

Perez (thumb), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, is awaiting the results of an MRI he underwent earlier in the day, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. The 32-year-old aggravated his sprained left thumb during Tuesday's game, and his outlook is up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: First career multi-homer game

Witt went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Normally, a two-homer game from a big-name rookie would be the headline, but Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani put on an ever bigger show with a pair of long balls and eight RBI. Nonetheless, this was one of the best games of Witt's young career, and it ended a seven-game homer drought. The 22-year-old rookie is up to 10 homers, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 65 contests while adding a .243/.288/.458 slash line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Mack: Dealing with hamstring strain

Mack is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Mack has appeared in just four games this year while battling a hamstring issue, and he'll focus on his rehab process after being diagnosed with a strain. The 19-year-old will presumably attempt to return to game action sometime in late July or early August.
MIAMI, FL

