Asking for gas money leads to theft charges for Fulton Co. woman

A Baxter County man has posted a $10,000 bond after attempting to urinate on and hit jailers during booking. According to the probable cause affidavit, 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees was at the Baxter County Detention Center going through the booking process for charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Rees was sitting on a bench in the booking area allegedly being disruptive by slamming the receiver to the telephone. Due to his behavior, Rees’ hands were secured to the bench. While sitting on the bench, Rees allegedly made threats to two jailers, stating he was going to “punch both of (them) in the face.”

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO