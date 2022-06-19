ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, AR

Asking for gas money leads to theft charges for Fulton Co. woman

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fulton County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a man who offered to lend her gas money. Fifty-four-year-old Carrie Ann Robbinson has been charged with felony counts of...

