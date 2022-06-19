ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Brad Keller: Shuts out opponent in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Keller (2-8) earned a seven-inning win Saturday against the Athletics, allowing no runs on one hit while...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (24-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-37, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -178, Royals +153; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Royals win shootout vs. Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Carlos Santana and Bobby Witt Jr. combined for nine RBIs, ruining a monster night by Shohei Ohtani, as they led the Kansas City Royals to a 12-11 victory in 11 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani homered twice and drove in eight runs...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Monday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duffy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Collects second win

Coleman (2-1) walked one and struck out none in a scoreless inning to earn the win Tuesday versus the Angels. Coleman successfully kept the game tied in the 10th inning, and the Royals pulled ahead in the 11th. Across eight innings in June, Coleman has allowed one run, three hits and six walks with nine strikeouts. He's added two holds and a win in that span, though control remains an issue for the hard-throwing right-hander. Overall, he's logged a 3.18 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, three holds and a 33:23 K:BB in 28.1 innings this season without presenting much of a challenge to Scott Barlow's closer role.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Taylor Clarke: Clean inning Tuesday

Clarke logged a hold with one perfect relief inning in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Clarke worked the eighth inning without trouble, but the game got chaotic after that. The 29-year-old is up to four holds in 26 appearances this season, maintaining a mid-leverage role in the Royals' bullpen. He's added a save, two blown saves, a 4.88 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB across 27.2 innings, but he's not expected to be in serious contention for regular save chances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Mengden: Snags save in 11-inning win

Mengden allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. The Royals' first four relievers Tuesday combined for just two innings, and Mengden was the last arm left in the bullpen. He successfully protected a two-run lead despite allowing a sacrifice fly to Shohei Ohtani in the 11th inning that brought the Angels within a run. This was just the second appearance of the season for Mengden, who has been used sparingly since joining the big club June 13 when Joel Payamps (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list. With Zack Greinke (elbow) soon to return from the 15-day injured list, Mengden and starter Kris Bubic are on the hot seat to keep their spots on the 26-man active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Scott Barlow: Blows save Tuesday

Barlow allowed three runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Barlow needed to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning, but he gave up a game-tying home run to Shohei Ohtani. This was just the second blown save in 10 chances for Barlow this season, and it's only the second time he's allowed multiple runs in an appearance. The 29-year-old's ERA ticked up to 2.32 with a 1.06 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 31 innings overall. He's given up four homers in 27 outings this year, matching his total from 71 appearances in 2021, but he's still the Royals' top option for saves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Royals belt three homers, win opener vs. Angels

Andrew Benintendi homered early, Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier homered late, and the Kansas City Royals earned a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Benintendi's home run came on Angels starter Noah Syndergaard's fourth pitch of the game, a two-run blast that gave...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera sitting for Kansas City Monday

The Kansas City Royals did not include Emmanuel Rivera in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rivera will sit out Monday's game while Nicky Lopez bats ninth and plays third base. Our models project Rivera for 146 more plate appearances this season, with 3 home...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Perez (thumb) isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Perez exited Tuesday's matchup against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but MJ Melendez will start behind the dish while Hunter Dozier serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lions' Anthony Pittman: Playing weak-side linebacker

Pittman mostly played at weak-side linebacker throughout the offseason, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Pittman provides plenty of real-life value on special teams after leading the Lions in snaps there in 2021, but he is a total afterthought in IDP circles if he isn't being prepared to possibly fill in at middle linebacker.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Provides clutch RBI

Isbel went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Isbel entered the game as a defensive replacement in right field, but he made his biggest impact at the plate in the 11th inning. He hit an RBI single for the Royals' 12th run, which proved to be the decisive tally in the contest. The outfielder has seen his playing time drop off with the Royals enjoying relatively good health among their position players. Isbel is likely to serve as more of a fourth outfielder to spell Michael Taylor in center field and to compete with Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez in right. For the season, Isbel is slashing .231/.260/.297 with no home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored, two stolen bases, four doubles and a triple through 96 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Nicky Lopez sitting Tuesday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. Lopez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 win over the Angels, but the lefty hitter is riding pine against Tuesday's southpaw. Emmanuel Rivera is replacing Lopez on the hot corner and hitting ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Mack: Dealing with hamstring strain

Mack is dealing with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Mack has appeared in just four games this year while battling a hamstring issue, and he'll focus on his rehab process after being diagnosed with a strain. The 19-year-old will presumably attempt to return to game action sometime in late July or early August.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA

