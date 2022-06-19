ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Metallica play ‘Metal Militia’ live for the first time in six years

By Will Richards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica played their track ‘Metal Militia’ live for the first time in over half a decade this weekend – see footage below. The metal titans were playing the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands on Friday night (June 17). During the set, the band performed ‘Metal Militia’,...

