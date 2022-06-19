Governor Hogan to lead economic development mission to France, Ireland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan will lead an economic development mission to Western Europe from June 18-26 that will include diplomatic engagements and economic announcements in Paris, France and Dublin, Ireland.

“Maryland is open for business, and our economic recovery continues to be one of the very best in America,” said Governor Hogan. “This mission will be focused on expanding partnerships with key allies, promoting some of Maryland’s key industries, and fostering new opportunities to continue creating jobs and strengthening our economy.”

This is the governor’s first mission of this kind since September 2019, when he led a joint infrastructure and economic development mission to Australia during his time as chairman of the National Governors Association.

France

Governor Hogan will lead a delegation to Paris for meetings with top government officials and business leaders from the quantum and cybersecurity sectors to discuss opportunities for new economic partnerships. As part of an effort to promote the state’s thriving equine industry, the governor will also attend the Prix de Diane at Chantilly Racecourse, where he will sign a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Hauts-de-France region.

During the mission, the governor will visit Élysée Palace for a meeting with Secretary General Alexis Kohler to discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine, and cybersecurity.

Governor Hogan will be joined in Paris by Secretary of State John Wobensmith, Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Connelly, and Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Signe Pringle.

Ireland

In Dublin, Governor Hogan will meet with business leaders and representatives of the horse racing and breeding industry, as well as make a major announcement regarding Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative. He will also visit Leinster House, the seat of the Irish Parliament, for a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney.

Secretary of State John Wobensmith, Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Gill, Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, and Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Connelly will accompany the governor in Ireland.

The post Governor Hogan to lead economic development mission to France, Ireland appeared first on Nottingham MD .