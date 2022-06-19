Police searching for endangered missing teen, officials say

Destiny Ware Destiny Ware (MEMPHIS POLICE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) needs your help to find an endangered missing teenager.

Destiny Ware, 17, was last seen late Saturday night in the 4300 block of Gladstone Street.

According to a release, Ware left after an argument with her mother. She was upset, climbed out her bedroom window and ran away from home.

She was last seen wearing dark denim shorts, blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt and blue shoes.

If you see her, call MPD at 528-CASH.

