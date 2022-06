An upcoming true crime documentary focuses on what it was like growing up with a notorious and prolific serial killer as a father. "Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer” premieres on Wednesday on Tubi and focuses on the double life of Gary Ridgway, who was dubbed the “Green River Killer” after his initial victims were found in Washington state’s Green River. He was convicted in 2003 of murdering 49 women in Washington in the early 1980s. While it has not been proven, he claimed to authorities that he killed as many as 80 victims. Next to Samuel Little, Ridgway is the most prolific serial killer in American history.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO