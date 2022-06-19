ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SONDERMANN | Lots of secondary topics, one overriding issue

By ERIC SONDERMANN
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epVYs_0gFVb4iD00
Eric Sondermann

There is no shortage of issues of high concern.

For many, crippling inflation tops their list. For others, it might be escalating crime or the opioid epidemic or intractable homelessness or the all-too-present impacts of climate change.

Others will cite post-pandemic learning loss, or teenage mental health or racial healing, or a porous border, or gun violence, or women’s health in a post-Roe era, or skyrocketing housing costs, or a busted supply chain, or a callousness of our culture.

All are priorities, to be sure. My purpose is not to diminish the importance of any of these topics. However, in assessing America’s urgent agenda, all of these issues, no matter how consequential, are distinctly secondary.

One issue, the very preservation of our democratic republic, is dominant and overshadows all others.

Repeat: The essential underpinnings of our constitutional system have been under attack. Until we address those who so cynically, cavalierly put that all at risk and then reinforce those core, foundational institutions, none of these other matters can take center stage.

As we look back 50 years on the Watergate scandal that exposed paranoia-fueled political corruption and a coverup that reached the Oval Office, there is a through-line from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump. Without offering any excuses for Nixon and his sordid minions, that was rather petty stuff compared to Trump’s full-scale, seditious assault on the very central tradition of the peaceful transfer of power.

What is most remarkable so far about the hearings of the House committee on Jan. 6 is the virtual lack of any alternative theory or set of alternative facts as to what took place and why.

No matter how divided the country might be, there is quite widespread understanding of what transpired that fateful day. These hearings have plenty of shock value but lack the mystery of the Senate Watergate hearings a half-century back in which new information was steadily revealed.

In a contorted way, Trump gets points for transparency. Long before the 2020 election, he had previewed that he would not go quietly if the results were not to his liking. He asserted time and again that fraudulent mail ballots would be the only explanation for his defeat.

Trump foreshadowed everything that unfolded after the election culminating in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The question before us is not about what took place, but about what we make of it and how we respond. An Atlantic magazine headline this past week asked, “Can the hearings overcome American indifference?”

If indifference is the dominant reaction of most citizens, then in some way we deserve our fate.

Of course, there is a contingent out there — too large, for sure, but still a minority — who buy into Trump’s evidence-free big lie. Trump is a master at exploiting the fears and resentments of others for his personal gain. There are suckers aplenty and an ample supply of Kool-Aid to go around.

Those who know little and are Trump’s dupes should be regarded with pity. Those who know better but choose to deny the obvious truth in favor of kowtowing to Trump’s masses deserve every bit of scorn that comes their way.

In that category are Colorado representatives Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert along with their spineless House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and nearly 140 of their colleagues who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s election just hours after living through the Capitol nightmare wrought by such denial. That vote alone should disqualify the whole lot of them from serious circles.

The saddest, most disreputable folks these days are those Republicans who have put on hold both their integrity and judgment out of some misplaced party loyalty or just to keep their head down. Asked about the 2020 election, their new refrain is some variation of: “We just don’t know. Some say it was legitimate; some say not. It’s unclear, but we need to move forward.”

In this category is the Republican National Committee which describes the subversion and treachery of Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse.”

By that standard, they must similarly regard those who flew the planes into the trade towers on Sept. 11 as simply having “an honest difference of opinion.”

Other Republicans see Trump for the clear and present danger he constitutes, though somehow make it okay by reciting, “but…tax cuts,“ “but…judges,” “but…Biden,” “but, but, but.”

Then there are those who rationalize it all by pointing to the civil unrest following the May 2020 death of George Floyd. In doing so, they manufacture an equivalency between spontaneous public uprising (even as we condemn those who chose violence and broke the law) and a concerted, orchestrated attempt to upend a lawfully decided, not-all-that-close election for the nation’s highest office.

Heroes are in short supply. Into that role has stepped none other than Liz Cheney. Her opening statement as part of the January 6 committee’s first televised hearing could not have been more apropos.

“Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible. There will come a time when Donald Trump is gone. But your dishonor will remain.”

Trump’s Republican Party being what it is, Cheney may well lose her primary election in Wyoming come August. She is waging a vigorous campaign, but clearly understands there are higher callings and more urgent imperatives than reelection.

Is there any doubt as to how the history books will treat Cheney decades from now versus what they will have to say about McCarthy, Boebert and other such invertebrate creatures?

At stake is nothing less than essential faith in our elections. Unless we fully call out and excise this poison, what will stop the losing side in the next election from pursuing a similar path? And in the election after that? How does our democracy survive such a never-ending storm?

This is America’s job one. In the meantime, all other issues, however urgent and critical, compete for second place.

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report

Opinion: The Economic Limbo, How Low Can Joe Go?

This latest poll shows almost all of Biden’s economic policy indicators tanking to historic lows. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from: Fox News Polling, NBC News, The Texas Division of elections, press releases from CBS News, and the website of the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Guardian

Secret City: behind the untold gay history of DC politics

LGBTQ+ people have always existed, although they have largely been erased from historical narratives and even forced to participate in their own erasure. This is true of American politics, where the 20th century saw numerous gay and lesbian individuals participating at the highest levels of power, yet almost wholly effaced from the telling of our nation’s history. In the new book Secret City, historian James Kirchick attempts to inscribe into the historical record the homosexual men and women who have served and contributed to their country in Washington DC, throughout the 20th century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Lamborn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Dr. Ben Carson discusses Juneteenth and the importance of teaching history

Dr. Ben Carson illustrated the significance of teaching history properly during an appearance on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." Sunday marked Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the day slaves learned about the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in 1865. In regard to the holiday, Carson emphasized its importance noting "There’s so much progress that’s been made" since that time.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

State Dept ‘racial equity’ czar said white colleagues too ‘protective of US, lack ‘humility, empathy’

A 2020 podcast episode with Desirée Cormier Smith resurfaced after the U.S. State Department appointed her on Friday to serve as the Special Representative for Racial Justice and Equity for the department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor last week. During the podcast episode, Smith accused many white U.S. Foreign Service employees of lacking “humility” and even of being overly “protective” of the U.S.
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Will Juneteenth have broader, enduring meaning as a national holiday? | Opinion

In June 2021, Congress, with a unanimous vote in the Senate and support of all but 14 Republicans in the House of Representatives, passed legislation designating June 19th as Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorating the end of slavery for Black Americans. But what does it really mean?  In the years to come, will it be […] The post Will Juneteenth have broader, enduring meaning as a national holiday? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Election Fraud#The Oval Office
Reason.com

The Meaning of Juneteenth

In addition to being Father's Day, today is also Juneteenth. Last year, I wrote a post about the meaning of this newly instituted federal holiday that I think remains relevant. I reprint it with minor modifications below:. Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery in 1865. Some conservatives who opposed its...
SOCIETY
Elle

‘Performative Advocacy Doesn’t Work’: Black Justice Leaders Talk Accountability and the Fight for Reparations

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, ordering that “all persons held as slaves” should “be free.” But some enslavers across the Deep South refused to comply, and many Black people remained in slavery—completely unaware of their new freedom. Finally, on June 19, 1865, Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas, delivered an order, announcing that Black Texans were free, a moment that would come to symbolize the end to chattel slavery.
SOCIETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Like it or not, we are all in this together

What is happening to us? What passes for public discussion these days certainly is not civil or thoughtful. Nor is it really much of a discussion. If you read the comments from some supposed leaders, you find references to the members of the other political party being our enemies. It’s not just Republicans doing this. […] The post Like it or not, we are all in this together appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee will hear from former Justice Department officials who faced down a relentless pressure campaign from Donald Trump over the 2020 presidential election results while suppressing a bizarre challenge from within their own ranks. The hearing Thursday will bring attention to a memorably...
POTUS
CBS News

Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial delayed after defendants say the House Jan. 6 committee hearings could "contaminate" jury pool

Washington – A group of Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy on Wednesday successfully petitioned a judge to delay their trial until at least the end of the year. The move comes less than two weeks after their alleged leadership role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took center stage in the first House Select Committee public hearing on the riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy