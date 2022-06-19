Human remains found in the basement of Queens home: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11)– A person was taken into custody after human remains were found in the basement of a Queens home Saturday, police said.
The authorities were called to the home at 138th Avenue in Laurelton at around 2:51 p.m. after the homeowner discovered the remains in a plastic bag while cleaning the basement, officials said.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said. No other details were available about the remains.
The homeowner’s 30-year-old son was arrested and charged with concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence, police said.
