Human remains found in the basement of Queens home: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)– A person was taken into custody after human remains were found in the basement of a Queens home Saturday, police said.

The authorities were called to the home at 138th Avenue in Laurelton at around 2:51 p.m. after the homeowner discovered the remains in a plastic bag while cleaning the basement, officials said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said. No other details were available about the remains.

The homeowner’s 30-year-old son was arrested and charged with concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.