Man Wanted For Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Items From Babylon Apartment

Know him? Suffolk County Police are asking the public for help identifying the man pictured for a home burglary. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Crime Stoppers and police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole from an apartment earlier this year.

The incident took place in Babylon around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

According to detectives, the man stole a MacBook, iPad, and assorted medical equipment valued at $2,100 from an apartment on Railroad Avenue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIP.

All calls will be kept confidential.

