Man Wanted For Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Items From Babylon Apartment
Crime Stoppers and police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole from an apartment earlier this year.
The incident took place in Babylon around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27.
According to detectives, the man stole a MacBook, iPad, and assorted medical equipment valued at $2,100 from an apartment on Railroad Avenue.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIP.
All calls will be kept confidential.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 1